Obituary, Eugene DeMarta, Jr.

A Poughkeepsie man is arrested after attempting to flee a state trooper across the Mid -Hudson Bridge. Town of Lloyd – On May 18, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. a trooper observed a 2008 Audi A6 with North Carolina plates traveling eastbound at a high-rate speed across the Mid-Hudson Bridge. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle. The operator later identified as Tyzhan A. Catts, failed to comply. Catts attempted to pass vehicles by driving into oncoming traffic. Upon doing so the he came into contact with a 2004 BMW Motorcycle, operated by Michael Cehlarik, age 62 of Poughkeepsie, a 2009 Honda CRV, operated by Doris Melindez-Martinez, age 31 from Poughkeepsie, a 2015 Volkswagen Golf, operated by Kevin Ruby, age 40 of Saugerties.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO