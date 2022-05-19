ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmes, NY

Obituary, Eugene DeMarta, Jr.

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene DeMarta, Jr. husband to Chrisse DeMarta and a resident of Holmes, NY passed away Monday, May 16, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Hospital, NYC at the age of 47. Born in Flushing, NY on July 26, 1974, he was the youngest of three children born to the late Eugene and Rosemary...

Obituary,Adeline Wormell

At 11:30 am, On May 11, 2022, Adeline Wormell passed peacefully away. She is survived by her three sons and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Millbrook New York on June 2nd at 10 a.m. There will be a reception in the church hall following the mass and burial.
MILLBROOK, NY
Olivia Heskett of Poughquag, NY, Earns Degree from Nazareth College

ROCHESTER, NY (05/19/2022)– Olivia Heskett of Poughquag, NY, graduated from Nazareth College with a bachelor’s degree in Musical Theatre during the 95th Commencement ceremony on campus at the Golisano Training Center on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Nazareth College’s academic strengths cross an unusually broad spectrum of 60 majors,...
POUGHQUAG, NY
A Poughkeepsie man is arrested after attempting to flee a state trooper across the Mid -Hudson Bridge.

A Poughkeepsie man is arrested after attempting to flee a state trooper across the Mid -Hudson Bridge. Town of Lloyd – On May 18, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. a trooper observed a 2008 Audi A6 with North Carolina plates traveling eastbound at a high-rate speed across the Mid-Hudson Bridge. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle. The operator later identified as Tyzhan A. Catts, failed to comply. Catts attempted to pass vehicles by driving into oncoming traffic. Upon doing so the he came into contact with a 2004 BMW Motorcycle, operated by Michael Cehlarik, age 62 of Poughkeepsie, a 2009 Honda CRV, operated by Doris Melindez-Martinez, age 31 from Poughkeepsie, a 2015 Volkswagen Golf, operated by Kevin Ruby, age 40 of Saugerties.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

