Elysian, MN

Medford man killed in fatal crash near Elysian

By KEYC Staff
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) — A Medford man died after a head-on collision west of Elysian Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. on Highway 60...

www.keyc.com

Related
KIMT

Rochester driver injured in Blue Earth County collision

BLUE EARTH COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester woman is hurt in a two-vehicle collision in southern Minnesota. The State Patrol says it happened around 3:46 pm Thursday at the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway 60 in Blue Earth County. Katee Irene Clough, 20 of Rochester, was driving west and James Lee Soulek, 75 of Le Center, was driving south when they crashed.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

Fairmont woman injured in crash on Highway 169, 68

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Fairmont woman is injured in a crash at the intersection of Highways 68 and 169 just outside Mankato this morning. The crash happened just before 10:15 Thursday morning when a car driven by 75-year-old Karen Flesner of Fairmont was crossing from Highway 68 to 169 when it was hit by a southbound car driven by a 22-year-old Cloquet woman. She was not injured.
FAIRMONT, MN
Bring Me The News

Medford man dies in Le Sueur County crash

A Medford man died in a two-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report states that the crash happened around 7:22 a.m. on Highway 60, just west of Elysian. A Cadillac CTS, driven by 49-year-old Jared Joseph Jones, from Medford, was traveling eastbound on...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Fatal Crash

(KNSI) – A St. Cloud man was hurt in a fatal crash in Anoka earlier this week. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release saying two people died after a driver fled from a traffic stop in Coon Rapids. They corrected that to say the driver was killed, but the passenger was not.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KEYC

Pilot recovering after duck collision

WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A State Patrol pilot is recovering after a duck flew into the windshield of the helicopter they were operating. According to a tweet posted by the State Patrol, the duck hit the helicopter in-flight in Wabasha County around 10:15 last night. The pilots were able...
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash On Highway 610 In Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol said it is investigating a serious injury crash in Brooklyn Park Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred on Highway 610 at Zane Avenue. According to the state patrol, a driver in a Ford Focus was heading eastbound on Highway 610 lost control, drove into the grass median and rolled. Few other details about the crash were immediately available.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Robbinsdale Shooting; Suspect Vehicle Found Abandoned In North Minneapolis

Originally published May 19 ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are investigating Thursday after a shooting left two people dead in Robbinsdale. Police in the suburb just northwest of Minneapolis said that officers responded around 3:40 p.m. to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 36th Avenue and County Road 81. First-responders found a vehicle at the scene with a man and a woman dead inside. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victims as 28-year-old Damone Rhodes and 24-year-old Aaronesia Clark. (credit: CBS) Not long after, police located a suspect vehicle abandoned in north Minneapolis. Officers are still searching for the shooter. Investigators say the shooting does not appear to be random, adding that their is no threat to the public. The shooting remains under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

2 dead after shooting near Robbinsdale park

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A shooting near a Robbinsdale park left two people dead inside a vehicle and police searching for a suspect Thursday afternoon. According to the Robbinsdale Police Department, at approximately 3:40 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 36th Avenue and County Road 81 on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they located a vehicle with two deceased individuals inside.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
KIMT

Two-vehicle collision slows traffic on Highway 52 in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided on northbound Highway 52 Wednesday afternoon, reducing traffic to one lane for a half-hour. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 4:30 pm near the 37th Street interchange. A 2016 Honda Pilot driven by a 33-year-old woman from Rochester and a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 31-year-old woman from Rochester crashed in the right lane.
ROCHESTER, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 killed in Anoka crash that following police pursuit

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say two men died after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop and later crashing into a pickup truck in Anoka County. Police in Coon Rapids tried to make the traffic stop shortly before midnight Tuesday. The driver took off and police pursued the car but broke off the chase once the vehicle crossed into Anoka.
ANOKA, MN
fox9.com

1 dead in early morning crash on Highway 36 in Roseville, Minn.

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol says it is investigating a deadly single-car crash that happened in Roseville early Tuesday morning. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 36 near Dale Street around 2:48 a.m. A 30-year-old man from North St. Paul was driving a...
ROSEVILLE, MN
KIMT

Wanted man tased, arrested Wednesday evening in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A big police response led to the arrest of a wanted man Wednesday evening after he was tased. The Rochester Police Department says between 8-10 squad cars responded to the incident near the intersection of 19th Street NW and 19th Avenue NW. A man with an outstanding warrant was taken into custody and a witness says they saw a tall and skinny man running from officers before tossing a clear bottle into a yard across the street.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Ramsey

One person was killed and two others were injured, including one critically, in a two-vehicle crash in Ramsey Tuesday evening. The crash happened at about 7:52 p.m., according to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, when the driver of a Toyota Camry collided with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Bunker Lake Blvd. NW and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
RAMSEY, MN

