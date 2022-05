Porter Square Shopping Center has been sold off by Gravestar, one of nine sites in a $390M deal. The Porter Square Shopping Center, owned by Gravestar since its formation in 1994, has been packaged with eight other properties and sold to TA Realty of Boston in a $390 million deal. TA Realty’s partner was Wilder, also of Boston, which operates retail properties from Maine to Florida and Illinois. Its closest property is the Arsenal Yards mall in Watertown.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO