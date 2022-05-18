ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan, MI

Chiefs smash rival Saints, now 10-0 in Straits Area Conference

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
ST. IGNACE – When the Cheboygan softball team split with St. Ignace last season, the Chiefs were none too happy about it.

In fact, they were a little ticked off they didn’t sweep the Saints.

A year later, the Chiefs earned the satisfying victories they craved over the Saints, sweeping their way to a Straits Area Conference sweep in St. Ignace on Wednesday.

“They were tickled, they were all pumped up in the dugout, and they were really excited about it,” said Cheboygan coach Mike LaLonde. “It’s a couple of good wins for them.”

With the wins, the Chiefs (16-7, 10-0 SAC) remained undefeated in conference play.

In an 18-2 victory in game one, the Chiefs were led by a 3-for-3 performance from Emerson Eustice, who knocked in a run and scored four runs. Marlie Couture had a hit, three RBI and scored a run, while Jackie Seaman had two hits and two runs scored. Adding a hit apiece were Libby VanFleet (two RBI, three runs) and Ashlynn Beaudry (two RBI, run).

Eustice was Cheboygan’s winning pitcher, striking out five and allowing one hit in three innings.

Game two was another dominant performance by the Chiefs, who cruised to an 18-0 triumph.

Kaitlyn Penfield went 3-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored to lead the Chiefs, while Cheyanne Friday had a hit, two RBI and two runs scored, and Seaman recorded a hit, an RBI and two runs scored. Jenna Webber drove in three runs.

VanFleet, who pitched three no-hit innings and earned the win, struck out five.

“I’m pleased with them, but we have to pick our mental game up,” LaLonde said. “We had a few mental mistakes tonight with our base running. Fielding-wise and everything, we’re doing OK.”

Cheboygan will look to clinch the SAC outright when it hosts Sault Ste. Marie in a doubleheader on Friday.

“We’re in a good position, but I’m not taking anything for granted,” LaLonde said. “We’re going right after them. I’m going to have the girls prepared. We’ve got practice (Thursday). We’re not taking anything for granted and we’re going right after them."

Cheboygan baseball unbeaten in SAC for second straight season

CHEBOYGAN – For a second consecutive season, the Cheboygan baseball team has gone undefeated in the Straits Area Conference.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs sealed a second straight unbeaten SAC campaign with a dominating doubleheader sweep at St Ignace.

Cole Hudson’s 4-for-4 performance with two RBI sparked the Chiefs (24-1-1, 12-0 SAC), who rolled to a 23-1 victory in game one. Cheboygan players adding two hits apiece were Tyler Balazovic (triple, three RBI), Jacob Jankoviak (double, three RBI), Henry Stempky (three RBI) and Dylan Balazovic (two RBI). Eli Couture (two RBI) and Kaleb Blaskowski (RBI) chipped in with a hit apiece.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vFiJz_0fitwp6U00

Stempky earned the win on the mound for Cheboygan, striking out six and allowing no hits in two innings. Sean Postula tossed one inning, striking out two, allowing a hit and walking one.

Stempky, who tripled, had a team-high three hits and knocked in four runs to fuel the Chiefs in a 22-0 shutout win in game two. Chiefs finishing with two-hit games were Blaskowski (three RBI), Dylan Balazovic (two RBI), Tyler Balazovic (RBI) and Hudson (RBI). Daniel Wilcome smacked a two-run homer, Postula had a hit and two RBI, and Tommy Jones added a hit and drove in a run to round out Cheboygan's offense.

Wilcome was Cheboygan’s winning pitcher, striking out five, walking one and allowing no hits in two innings of work. Jones pitched one inning in relief, striking out two and walking one.

“A lot of (being able to finish the SAC unbeaten two seasons in a row) has to do with our pitching and our timely hitting,” said Cheboygan coach Kevin Baller. “They’re just doing a nice job, with Daniel (Wilcome) and Henry (Stempky) on the mound, and we’re having a lot of success behind them. Tyler Balazovic and Kaleb Blaskowski and Jacob Jankoviak, those pitchers have also done a nice job.”

This Saturday, the Chiefs will welcome in Escanaba – a potential district opponent – in a non-conference doubleheader scheduled to begin at noon. The Eskymos earned a narrow 5-4 victory over the Chiefs in last season’s district semifinal, which ended Cheboygan’s season.

With the postseason not too far away, Baller and the Chiefs are looking forward to the big challenge against a top-notch program.

“It’ll be a good challenge, they’re a very good baseball team,” Baller said. “Their record is 16-7 – in fact, it might be better than that now – but they’re having a good season. They have two of the top pitchers in Northern Michigan just like us, and it should be two pretty good games. As a matter of fact, I think our last stretch here, Escanaba was the team ranked early in the year, Indian River (Inland Lakes) is ranked in their division, and Rogers City’s ranked in their division, so we’ve got some pretty good games coming up.”

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Chiefs smash rival Saints, now 10-0 in Straits Area Conference

Banana 101.5

This Glass-Lined Home in Northern Michigan Comes With a Breathtaking View

You know the expression: People who live in glass houses should not throw stones. Although that proverb has always conjured up images of what a glass house may look like in my mind, they've never really looked like this home in Northern Michigan. This home, which sits on over three acres in Suttons Bay features windows from top to bottom. Suttons Bay is about 15 miles north of Traverse City, in the picturesque northwest corner of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Man wins $3.4M Lotto 47 jackpot with ticket bought at Meijer gas station

The old saying that it only takes one ticket to win proved true for a Battle Creek man who won a $3.39 million Lotto 47 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers drawn April 20: 04-06-11-17-23-31. He bought his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 1174 Centerville Road in Sturgis. Sturgis is about 45 miles south of Kalamazoo.
STURGIS, MI
100.7 WITL

Sculptures From Robinson Scenic Gardens Concrete Statuary in Mancelona, Michigan

I ran across a post from someone who recently visited the Robinson Scenic Gardens Concrete Statuary in Mancelona, Michigan. I know I had heard of this place before but never took the time to see what they were all about. All I knew was that they made concrete sculptures you can use for your garden and that's it. But after doing a search on YouTube I found a video of some travelers recording their experience of their first time visiting.
MANCELONA, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Governor issues statement on Gaylord tornado

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement in response to a tornado in the Gaylord area and extreme weather across Northern Michigan. “We are monitoring the extreme weather situation in Gaylord and Northern Michigan closely," Whitmer said. "As Michigan State Police have noted, trees and power...
GAYLORD, MI
