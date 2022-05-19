ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Your job: give back $4 billion to taxpayers

KARE 11
KARE 11
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST PAUL, Minn. — It may sound like the improbable plot from a Hollywood scriptwriter; put 10 people in a room and tell them to figure out in just a few days how to give away $4 billion. But that's exactly what's happening at the Minnesota State Capitol....

www.kare11.com

Comments / 9

Terry Olson
2d ago

Give it back to the tax payers that paid it

Reply(1)
21
Related
ktwb.com

Minnesota legislature grapples with $9.25 billion surplus

ST. PAUL, MN (AP) — Time is ticking on the Minnesota State Legislature. Common ground on several budget bills remains elusive as Minnesota lawmakers rapidly approach the end of the legislative session. The tax committee chairs have made “fantastic progress” on a tax relief bill. But sticking...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota budget deals remain elusive as end of session approaches

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Common ground on several budget bills remains elusive as Minnesota lawmakers rapidly approach the end of the legislative session. Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said Friday that tax committee chairs have made “fantastic progress” on a tax relief bill. But sticking points between committee chairs in most other areas — including health and human services, education and public safety — have forced leadership to get involved. Targets for how to divide up the state’s $9.25 billion budget surplus include $4 billion for tax relief $4 billion in spending and another $4 billion to be left in reserve.
MINNESOTA STATE
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Senate Needs To Get Onboard With Legal Cannabis

It's hard to believe that Minnesota's Senate can't get on board and pass legislation that is favored by almost 60% of Minnesotans. Why? Your guess is as good as mine. According to an article on NewsBreak yesterday, Minnesota Senate nixed any effort to consider the marijuana legalization bill on the Senate floor. If your remember, the bill to legalize adult use passed in the House of Representatives with a vote of 72 to 61 last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
starvedrock.media

Alaska budget includes $3,200 PFD payouts

(The Center Square) - Alaska lawmakers passed a budget that includes a $3,200 permanent fund dividend for residents but does not include energy relief checks. The House of Representatives did not get a two-thirds majority to agree to the energy relief checks that would have given residents another $650, according to Trey Watson, communications director for the Alaska House Republican Caucus.
KARE 11

Minnesota's unemployment rate reaches record low in April 2022

MINNEAPOLIS — New numbers reported by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development show Minnesota's unemployment rate has reached a record low. In April, unemployment dropped to 2.2%, down from 2.5% in March -- the lowest level recorded since data reports started in 1976, according to DEED. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Whitmer pitches $500 checks as Legislature eyes billions in tax cuts

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pitched lawmakers her plan to send $500 checks to “working families.” The money would derive from the budget surplus amid record 40-year inflation and the statewide average gas prices breaking $4.50 per gallon. The Senate Fiscal Agency estimated Michigan's budget...
MICHIGAN STATE
valleynewslive.com

MN bill on conversion therapy fails

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - An effort to ban “conversion therapy” for LGBTQ youth has won a majority in the Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate, but it didn’t get enough votes on a procedural maneuver to advance. With little advance warning, Democratic Sen. Scott Dibble, of Minneapolis, tried Thursday,...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Marquart
Person
Carla Nelson
Person
Tim Walz
The Center Square

Marijuana slowly becoming New England’s newest cash crop

(The Center Square) – With adult-use marijuana sales eclipsing $3 billion in Massachusetts, other New England states are now entering the recreational marijuana industry. Voters in Massachusetts legalized marijuana in 2016 and sales began in 2018, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission said. Neighboring states witnessing Massachusetts raking in record profits are now embracing marijuana legalization.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

For 1 Month, MN Accepting Applications For $110M In Struggling Homeowner Assistance

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you among those in Minnesota currently behind on your mortgage payments? The state is giving away nearly $110 million in help. Minnesota Housing announced on Friday that the HomeHelpMN program will open for applications on Tuesday, May 17. The money will go to homeowners who are behind on mortgage or home-related expenses due to the pandemic. But sign up now, because much of the money will be awarded on a “first come, first served” basis. Applications will be accepted for just one month. The money comes from the Federal American Rescue Plan and can only be used for...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Conversion therapy ban bill falls short in Minnesota Senate

ST PAUL, Minn. — A bill that would ban conversion therapy in Minnesota will remain locked in a Senate committee without any path forward. Sen. Scott Dibble, a Minneapolis Democrat who is gay, attempted a parliamentary maneuver Thursday to force the bill out of committee and to the Senate floor. Those types of motions, to declare an urgency, require a supermajority of 41 votes in the 67-member body.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Representatives#Tax Brackets#Tax Credit#Tax Bill#Republicans#Democrats
redlakenationnews.com

EPA announces $4.5 million in grants for five Minnesota communities

DULUTH - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced five brownfields grants to Minnesota communities on Wednesday - $4.5 million from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law that will go toward cleaning up areas of blight and contamination. Recipients include the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, St. Paul Port Authority, Red Lake Band...
MINNESOTA STATE
redlakenationnews.com

Census overcount of Minnesota's population may have aided political win

Minnesota may have avoided losing a congressional seat after the 2020 census because of an overcounting of state residents. The once-a-decade headcount that is used to allocate political power and federal funding may have overcounted Minnesota's residents by 219,000 people, or 3.8% of the population, according to results released Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau's study of its accuracy.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Friday, May 20

Friday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,424 newly reported cases and three reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,587. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Thursday, May 19. According to the latest Metropolitan...
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Senate
KARE 11

HomeHelpMN opens for applications Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS — The COVID pandemic was financially tough for many people, and a Minnesota program is stepping in to help homeowners who are falling behind on their payments. The HomeHelpMN COVID-19 Homeowner Assistance Fund will offer both financial assistance or guide homeowners resources to help them stay in their homes.
MINNESOTA STATE
visitsaintpaul.com

GANGSTERS, BOOTLEGGERS, & FEDS

WANTED! You! To discover the seedy side of Prohibition Era St Paul!. In the 1930s St Paul was known as a “crooks haven”, a safe place for criminals to hide or reside under the knowing gaze of the city police force. During this 2-hour tour, your guide brings the past to life as you walk the same streets that made our capital city so attractive to gangsters and bank robbers, bootleggers and kidnappers. Hear how Saint Paul became a safe haven city, opening the door for many of America's most wanted criminals to hide out during prohibition and beyond. Discover how dirty cops, Prohibition, and the Great Depression combined to create a St Paul for sinners and see where many were eventually brought to justice. Visit sites where hideouts and speakeasies and gangsters mixed in with ordinary businesses and citizens Includes a drink in a former notorious gambling den and speakeasy AND popcorn from a St Paul institution that got its start during the gangster days. Guided by a character from Saint Paul’s past. Visit our website to book.
SAINT PAUL, MN
MinnPost

How the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement process pushes Republican candidates further to the right

It is the political dilemma of partisan politics in Minnesota and nationally: To win endorsements and primary elections, candidates have to tack toward their party bases — conservative for Republicans and progressive for members of the DFL. Then, if successful, the same candidates have to try to appeal to moderate voters who usually decide who wins in November.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy