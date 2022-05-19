ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LEADING OFF: Cubs’ Stroman coming off COVID list vs Dbacks

By The Associated Press
WKRG
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at what’s happening around the majors on Thursday:. Marcus Stroman (1-3, 5.13 ERA) is set to come off the COVID-19 injured list and start for the Cubs against Arizona. The right-hander hasn’t pitched since May 1, when he delivered seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee in his best start since...

www.wkrg.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom operating third base on Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wisdom will man the hot corner after the Cubs elected to bench Jonathan Villar and Christopher Morel was shifted to second base. In a matchup against right-hander Zac Gallen, our models project Wisdom to score...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Longtime LA Reliever to Minor League Deal

The only former Dodgers reliever who got talked about as much as Kenley Jansen was the one and only Pedro Baez. Baez, who earned the nickname "The Human Rain Delay" for taking almost a full minute between pitches, spent seven years on the Dodgers. After flaming out on the Astros,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks face the Cubs leading series 1-0

LINE: Cubs -131, Diamondbacks +111. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0. Chicago has a 15-22 record overall and a 6-13 record in home games. The Cubs have a 10-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs. Arizona is 19-21 overall...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks play the Cubs after Rojas' 3-home run game

LINE: Cubs -146, Diamondbacks +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks meet the Chicago Cubs after Josh Rojas hit three home runs on Friday in a 10-6 win over the Cubs. Chicago has a 15-23 record overall and a 6-14 record in home games. The Cubs...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Chicago

Cubs unveil Ferguson Jenkins statue at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs unveiled their newest statue outside Wrigley Field, honoring the great Ferguson Jenkins.The Hall of Famer, considered the best pitcher in Cubs history, joins Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, and Ron Santo to be immortalized along Gallagher Way."I'm a teammate of Ernie Banks, we roomed together for three years; but Billy and I and Ronnie played together at least seven or eight years, so it's good to see fellow teammates on one plaza," Jenkins said. "Long after I'm gone, somebody's grandfather or somebody's husband's going to say, 'Hey, I seen that kid Jenkins pitch, and he's a Canadian.'"Jenkins threw 267 complete games in his amazing career for the Cubs, Phillies, Rangers, and Red Sox. He won the Cy Young Award in 1971, when he won 24 games, with a 2.77 ERA.He's the team's career leader in strikeouts (2,038), games started (347), and WAR (53) for pitchers.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy