Parade to honor veterans in Lowville

Virginia (Ginny) Rabe passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022. She was born on the Wisniewski farm in Boonville, NY, on April 6, 1934, the last of twelve children of an immigrant Polish couple, Frank and Mary Wielka Wisniewski. Ginny attended the one room schoolhouse just down the road from the farm on Potato Hill where she helped teach the younger students and graduated several years ahead of schedule, becoming an accomplished pianist along the way. She later attended a secretarial school and went on to graduate from the Cortland State Teachers School, majoring in Biology. Using her degree, she taught Science in several local school districts including West Canada Valley, Holland Patent, New Hartford, Rome, the New York State School for the Deaf and she substitute taught during and after her teaching career. Along the way she mentored hundreds of students who were no doubt grateful for her tutelage.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO