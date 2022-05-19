ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowville, NY

Parade to honor veterans in Lowville

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOWVILLE — The community’s veterans organizations and a full military honor guard will host a parade through the village, starting at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. The parade will start at the...

Buttenschon honors pair of veterans at dinner

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon, D-119, Marcy, spoke at the 5th Annual Veterans’ Recognition Dinner at the Lake Delta Inn on Wednesday. The event was sponsored by the Lake Delta Kiwanis Club and honored James Furgal of Clinton and Ronald C. Barry of Rome — both Vietnam-era veterans from the Mohawk Valley.
ROME, NY
Memorial Day event returns to village with vice admiral

HOLLAND PATENT — The Holland Patent American Legion Roberts Post 161 has announced Vice Admiral Ron Boxall will join with the local veterans organization for its Memorial Day parade and services. Roberts Post officials said the parade had to be cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of COIVD-19 restrictions,...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Jeannette A. Marriott

Jeannette A. Marriott, 81, of New Hartford, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at the Abraham House of Rome. She was born on November 12, 1940, a daughter of the late Paul and Felicia Malarzo Cesari. Jeannette was a graduate of Westmoreland High School and was a member of St. John the Baptist Church of Rome. She was formerly united in marriage to James McCann, together they raised two children, Brian and Nadine. On June 20, 1992, Jeannette went on to marry William A. Bush. William predeceased Jeannette on March 29, 2000. On April 3, 2002, she married William Marriott. William passed away on November 7, 2019. Jeannette was formerly employed as an insurance agent with Falcone & McCann Insurance Agency of Rome, she also worked as a Bank Teller at the Revere Credit Union. Jeannette later accepted a position as an accountant with G.W. Bryant Core Sons Inc. of Blossvale, where she worked for most of her later years until retirement.
ROME, NY
Elizabeth A. (Grabowski) Bauer

Elizabeth A. Bauer, 84, of Rome, retired registered nurse, passed away Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Utica, after a brief illness. Born in Utica on June 14, 1937, she was a daughter of Stanley and Helen Zientek Grabowski. She attended Holy Trinity School, Utica, and graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School, Utica. Liz was a graduate of St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Utica. She worked as a registered nurse at Rose Hospital in Rome and in the office of Dr. Hans Zutrauen in Rome.
ROME, NY
Lowville, NY
Lowville, NY
Sign-up for June Food $en$e

Registration for the June Food $en$e program — open to everyone regardless of income — will be held in Rome, Town of Lee, Camden, Holland Patent, and Oneida. Food $en$e is a discount food program provided by the Central New York Food Bank. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are no income guidelines. The $20.50 per unit cost is payable at the time of registration by cash or food stamps. Multiple units can be purchased. There are also extras which can be purchased with or without the basic unit. Sign-ups are scheduled at:
ONEIDA, NY
Officers recognized during awards ceremony in Utica

UTICA — Members of the Utica Police Department and their families gathered on Thursday to hold their annual awards ceremony, honoring the men and women in uniform for their law enforcement achievements over the past year. The ceremony was held at Daniele’s at Valley View on the Memorial Parkway....
UTICA, NY
Henry M. Jaworski

Henry M. Jaworski, 97, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in the comfort of his home, with his family by his side. Born on July 2, 1924, in Łomza, Poland, Henry was the son of the late Mieczyslaw and Henryka Brodowska Jaworski. On October 4, 1952, he married Bertha Skiba in St. Stanislaus Church. They shared a blessed union of over 59 years prior to her passing on August 27, 2012. Henry was in the 8th English Army, 3rd Karpassion Division Single Corps, 3rd Division Infantry in Siberia and served also in Russia, Italy and England from 1942- 1948. He was Honored with the Cross of Valor (Poland) for his actions in the war. He was employed as a Mental Hygiene Therapy Aide at Mohawk Valley Psychiatric Center for 28 years, until his retirement in 1986. Henry was a member of Holy Trinity Church were he also was an usher, a 4th Degree Knight of Knights of Columbus, William E. Burke Council #189, White Eagle Association, the Polish Community Club, Kopernik Memorial Association, Polish Combatants of World War II SPK 13, Polish Legion of American Veterans Walter Skiba Post #20, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #140.
UTICA, NY
Virginia ‘Ginny’ Rabe

Virginia (Ginny) Rabe passed away peacefully on May 16, 2022. She was born on the Wisniewski farm in Boonville, NY, on April 6, 1934, the last of twelve children of an immigrant Polish couple, Frank and Mary Wielka Wisniewski. Ginny attended the one room schoolhouse just down the road from the farm on Potato Hill where she helped teach the younger students and graduated several years ahead of schedule, becoming an accomplished pianist along the way. She later attended a secretarial school and went on to graduate from the Cortland State Teachers School, majoring in Biology. Using her degree, she taught Science in several local school districts including West Canada Valley, Holland Patent, New Hartford, Rome, the New York State School for the Deaf and she substitute taught during and after her teaching career. Along the way she mentored hundreds of students who were no doubt grateful for her tutelage.
ROME, NY
Food giveaway taking place in Lowville on Saturday

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lowville Food Pantry will be hosting a food giveaway for Lewis County residents on May 21. The giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until the food is gone at the Lowville Food Pantry which is located at 5502 Trinity Avenue in Lowville. In order to receive food residents will need to provide a name, address, and the number of adults, seniors, and children in the household.
LOWVILLE, NY
Funeral notices — May 21, 2022

BAURER — Elizabeth A. Bauer, 84, of Rome, on May 18, 2022. Services 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter’s Church. Calling hours 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Nunn and Harper Funeral Home, 418 N. George St., Rome. Contributions to Rome Rescue Mission or American Cancer Society. BEAUPRE — Elizabeth...
ROME, NY
Cazenovia businessman announces run for congress in 22nd District

CAZENOVIA — Steve Wells, Madison County resident, founding partner of Syracuse-based American Food and Vending Corporation, and former criminal prosecutor, has announced he will seek election in the newly formed 22nd Congressional District, which includes Onondaga County, Madison County, and Oneida County:. “I simply cannot watch from the sidelines...
MADISON COUNTY, NY
MVCC nursing students celebrated at Pinning Ceremony

On Thursday, May 12, Mohawk Valley Community College celebrated its graduating Nursing students with a Pinning Ceremony. The ceremony is an annual tradition with historical roots in the 12th century which honors the students as they complete their coursework and clinicals. Individual student awards also were distributed during the ceremony.
ROME, NY
SUNY Morrisville professor lauded for dedication

MORRISVILLE — There’s no mistaking SUNY Morrisville Professor Sheila Marshman’s compelling dedication as a teacher, according to college officials. “My purpose is to help others find theirs,” she said. She has spent the last two decades devoting her life to that teaching philosophy, officials said....
MORRISVILLE, NY
Area scholar initiated into honor society

CLEVELAND — Amelia Ouellette, of Cleveland, was recently initiated into the University at Albany Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year, according to the announcement by the honor society.
CLEVELAND, NY
$4.69M plan proposed for Rome City Hall New lobby

ROME — Architect Steven Kushner with Bergmann Architects Engineers Planners, of Rochester, was back in Rome Wednesday to outline proposed renovations for City Hall on North Washington Street during a special public work session. Proposed renovations include a 3,441 square-foot addition to the current building, as well as a...
ROME, NY
Carnival coming to Sangertown Square this weekend

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Carnival Rides and Treats will be held in New Hartford starting Friday afternoon featuring fair rides, games and food. The carnival will be in the former Macy’s parking lot at Sangertown Square. There will be traditional fair rides like the Scrambler and the Giant...
NEW HARTFORD, NY
Watertown restaurant serves a last...lesson

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The old “Ruby Tuesday” restaurant off Arsenal Street was demolished last month to make way for a Chick-fil-A. But before it was torn down, Watertown firefighters got inside for hands-on training in a building they didn’t have to preserve. They practiced cutting...
WATERTOWN, NY
Village historian to share Holland Patent lore

HOLLAND PATENT — Holland Patent historian Mike Parker not only enjoys learning and sharing the long history of the unique village, but he also enjoys the hobby of metal detecting. He aims to bring history to life through his research and also by going out and talking to farmers...
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Births — May 20, 2022

BALOG — To John and Aiden Demorest Balog, of Rome, on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in. Rome Health, a son, Isaac Charles. BOIKO — To Jason Boiko and Jennifer Ward, of Rome, on Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Rome Health, a son, Daniel Patrick. CONSIGLIO — To Desiree...
ROME, NY
Mayor: Keep Rome DMV office open

ROME — In response to the Oneida County Clerk’s Office announcement Thursday that the Rome Department of Motor Vehicles at 301 W. Dominick St. would be closed until further notice due to a staffing shortage, Mayor Jacqueline M. Izzo said the busy office should remain open. County Clerk...
ROME, NY

