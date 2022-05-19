ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Man accused of drug-induced homicide

By Bradley Zimmerman
 3 days ago

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Monticello man is accused of drug-induced homicide in connection to the death of a woman on April 30.

On that date, Mattoon police officers responded to the 2700 block of Commercial Avenue for a report of a unresponsive adult woman. That woman was later pronounced dead and an autopsy determined she died from a drug overdose. Investigating officers determined that Jonte Powell, 27, sold the woman heroin and it is alleged that the heroin she purchased caused her death.

Powell was arrested on May 4 and is currently being held in the Coles County Jail. His bond was set at $200,000.

