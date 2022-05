The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division sought the public's help Friday to find Mercedes “Bo” Dunnington, 16, a teen in foster care who went missing from Bend last Monday and "is believed to be in danger." The post Oregon DHS ask public to help find missing Bend teen in foster care, ‘believed to be in danger’ appeared first on KTVZ.

