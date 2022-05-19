ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LEADING OFF: Cubs' Stroman coming off COVID list vs Dbacks

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EyRwK_0fittQGe00

A look at what's happening around the majors on Thursday:

———

STRO’S A GO

Marcus Stroman (1-3, 5.13 ERA) is set to come off the COVID-19 injured list and start for the Cubs against Arizona. The right-hander hasn’t pitched since May 1, when he delivered seven scoreless innings against Milwaukee in his best start since signing a $71 million, three-year deal with Chicago in the offseason.

He’ll oppose Zac Gallen (2-0, 1.05) in the opener of a four-game series at Wrigley Field. Gallen held Chicago to two hits and a run over six innings in his previous start Saturday.

BAT-ONLY BRYCE

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper may not play right field again until late July as he recovers from a platelet-rich plasma injection in his right elbow.

The reigning NL MVP sat out a third straight game Wednesday but is hoping to possibly return as the designated hitter for Thursday’s game against San Diego. He had the injection Sunday because of a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his throwing elbow that’s forced him into the role of designated hitter.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Wednesday that doctors said Harper should not throw for at least six weeks.

The 29-year-old star is batting .305 with nine home runs, 14 doubles, 27 RBIs, and an .634 slugging percentage.

A LUCKY LOSS

Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi will be sidelined indefinitely with damage to tendons and ligaments in his left ankle, but he’s feeling fortunate his Achilles tendon is unharmed.

The 32-year-old right-hander feared a serious injury to the Achilles tendon when he heard a pop in his ankle Monday against Boston. He collapsed after throwing a pitch and taking a step toward first on a ground ball and was stretchered off.

“I think the stretcher made it worse than it actually was,” Odorizzi said Wednesday. “It was just a quick, loud pop. I heard it and felt it, so I kind of thought it was the worst-case scenario.”

Odorizzi is 3-2 with a 3.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts in seven starts this season.

A FINAL BITE OF THE APPLE

Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina make their last scheduled appearance in New York when the Cardinals finish a four-game series against the Mets — although it’s possible neither will be in the afternoon lineup after playing Wednesday night.

The longtime stars plan to retire after this year, and this week marks the Cardinals’ only visit to the Big Apple during the regular season. There's always a chance of postseason trip, too.

“It’s always fun playing here,” Pujols said. “There’s a lot of great memories.”

The 42-year-old slugger received some warm applause during introductions at Citi Field and before his first at-bat of the series Wednesday night. He grounded a two-run single against Max Scherzer that deflected off first base for his 3,313th hit, tying Eddie Collins for 10th place on the career list.

Pujols later passed Collins with a broken-bat single in the fourth, and then stole second base without a throw. Paul Molitor is next on the hit list at 3,319.

Pujols and Molina were teammates on the Cardinals’ 2006 World Series championship team that defeated the Mets in Game 7 of the NLCS at old Shea Stadium on Molina’s tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning.

“Obviously, a great history going back and forth with the Cardinals, coming though here,” Pujols said. “I think although it’s not in the same division, we almost felt like it was always a rivalry. ... Those are great memories that you’re obviously going to take with you.”

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom operating third base on Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Patrick Wisdom is batting seventh in Thursday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wisdom will man the hot corner after the Cubs elected to bench Jonathan Villar and Christopher Morel was shifted to second base. In a matchup against right-hander Zac Gallen, our models project Wisdom to score...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Dodgers Sign Longtime LA Reliever to Minor League Deal

The only former Dodgers reliever who got talked about as much as Kenley Jansen was the one and only Pedro Baez. Baez, who earned the nickname "The Human Rain Delay" for taking almost a full minute between pitches, spent seven years on the Dodgers. After flaming out on the Astros,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks face the Cubs leading series 1-0

LINE: Cubs -131, Diamondbacks +111. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks face the Chicago Cubs leading the series 1-0. Chicago has a 15-22 record overall and a 6-13 record in home games. The Cubs have a 10-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs. Arizona is 19-21 overall...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Sports
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
FOX Sports

Diamondbacks play the Cubs after Rojas' 3-home run game

LINE: Cubs -146, Diamondbacks +126; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks meet the Chicago Cubs after Josh Rojas hit three home runs on Friday in a 10-6 win over the Cubs. Chicago has a 15-23 record overall and a 6-14 record in home games. The Cubs...
PHOENIX, AZ
ESPN

All-Star INF Carpenter released from Rangers' Triple-A team

ROUND ROCK, Texas --  Three-time All-Star infielder Matt Carpenter was released by the Texas Rangers from their Triple-A team Thursday, and became a free agent in a mutual decision because of the lack of opportunity with their big league team. The 36-year-old Carpenter went to spring training on a...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Paul Molitor
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Zac Gallen
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Eddie Collins
Person
Joe Girardi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Covid#Stro#Phillies
CBS Chicago

Cubs unveil Ferguson Jenkins statue at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Cubs unveiled their newest statue outside Wrigley Field, honoring the great Ferguson Jenkins.The Hall of Famer, considered the best pitcher in Cubs history, joins Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, and Ron Santo to be immortalized along Gallagher Way."I'm a teammate of Ernie Banks, we roomed together for three years; but Billy and I and Ronnie played together at least seven or eight years, so it's good to see fellow teammates on one plaza," Jenkins said. "Long after I'm gone, somebody's grandfather or somebody's husband's going to say, 'Hey, I seen that kid Jenkins pitch, and he's a Canadian.'"Jenkins threw 267 complete games in his amazing career for the Cubs, Phillies, Rangers, and Red Sox. He won the Cy Young Award in 1971, when he won 24 games, with a 2.77 ERA.He's the team's career leader in strikeouts (2,038), games started (347), and WAR (53) for pitchers.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC News

ABC News

651K+
Followers
154K+
Post
352M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy