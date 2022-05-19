Kings Island extending nightly fireworks show; Drones, special effects added

MASON — Kings Island’s nightly fireworks show is getting bigger.

To celebrate half a century, the amusement park announced it is making its show four times longer at 14 minutes long. The fireworks will continue to be launched from multiple locations in the park.

It will also have lasers, drones, fire bursts, special lighting effects and a new 50th anniversary song, the amusement park said.

Barry Williams, the actor who played Greg Brady on “The Brady Bunch” will be at the park May 28th to kick off the new nightly show.

For more information, you can visit the amusement park’s website.

