The transgender student wrote on his social media account that he will be unable to attend graduation simply because of the principals personal feeling’s against referring to transgender people by their names. The high school student claims that the principal refuses to call him by his name because of his own personal biases. The student’s parents have been trying to work something out with the school district, so he can walk on stage with his friends. The transgender student also said that the disagreement with the school administrators has consumed his last weeks of school.

INDIANA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO