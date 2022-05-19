ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justice Thomas: 'We are in danger of destroying the institutions ... required for a free society'

By Bethany Blankley
The Center Square
The Center Square
 3 days ago
(The Center Square) – It’s been two weeks and there’s still no word on who leaked the U.S. Supreme Court draft brief indicating that the court was set to overturn Roe V. Wade and returning the issue of abortion back to the states. At a recent...

RLTR
2d ago

How is it that he's part of the problems 🤨. Preaching about losing a free society and yet it's his very Court who's taking away the freedoms. How many Supreme Court opinions are responsible for following the preference of one political party instead of the Rule of Law.

Reply(264)
404
Maria Carrion
2d ago

There is no free society when certain people can break the law like your wife and get away with it because of your position in the Supreme Court!

Reply(76)
268
Ronald Barnes-Bey
2d ago

Wow this is a very sad day for the people of this nation. the rule of law has far past gone in this land , justice Thomas, understand this . when you see not yourself, that's when others will discover you most plainly ? now he's talking about the destruction of the institutions that so- call govern the people of the nation. yet he trends to forget that the opinion of his wife along with his opinion on other cases has came back full circle to expose that it is him ??? he has been the problem, these people think that the world is still sleep while they play the games with the lives of millions of people all across this land call America.

Reply(5)
142
