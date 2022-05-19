Eric Adams says NYC education panel appointee reflects parent engagement

Five months into his administration, Mayor Eric Adams has made his last appointment to the city’s Panel for Educational Policy, with the potential to shift the balance of the advisory body once more to City Hall.

Adams on Wednesday tapped Kyle Kimball, a public school parent who is married to a teacher, mere hours before the May monthly meeting — while another member not appointed by the mayor has stepped back from her role.

A press release from the mayor’s office lauded Kimball as an appointee who brings “most importantly, firsthand knowledge as a public school parent.”

“New York City families deserve to be represented by a board reflective of the diversity that makes this city great,” said Adams in a statement.

“Our PEP appointees reflect that diversity and our administration’s priority for enhancing parent and community engagement, as we reimagine our schools and improve education for every child from every background.”

Wednesday’s meeting marked the first during the Adams administration with all nine mayoral appointees present. While the mayor was slow to fill all positions after a slot was vacated by a member with a history of anti-gay writing , two City Hall directives failed without the necessary votes to pass the panel previously reputed as a “rubber stamp.”

Since last month’s meeting, Jaclyn Tacoronte, who was appointed by the Staten Island Borough President, Vito Fossella, has stepped back from her role on the panel, PEP members told The Post. Members not appointed by the mayor have been more likely to vote against or abstain on the administration’s recommendations.

Kimball’s appointment — with a vocal emphasis on him being a public school parent — comes on the tail of Adams’ visit to Albany to lobby for an extension of mayoral control of the city schools.

Checks on the mayor under consideration by state legislators include ideas to increase parental involvement in school governance. One possibility is to add panel members who could represent certain groups of parents — including the families of kids with disabilities or learning English.

“Nothing is really on the table and everything is on the table,” Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, who chairs the education committee, told The Post on Wednesday evening. “We have not gone back with any proposals to our membership as yet. It’s wide open at this point.”

New PEP member Kimball is the vice president of government relations at Con Edison, the energy company, according to the press release. Kimball was appointed president by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, then reappointed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Additional reporting by Bernadette Hogan.