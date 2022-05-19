ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Eric Adams says NYC education panel appointee reflects parent engagement

By Cayla Bamberger
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLVwC_0fitrtk100

Five months into his administration, Mayor Eric Adams has made his last appointment to the city’s Panel for Educational Policy, with the potential to shift the balance of the advisory body once more to City Hall.

Adams on Wednesday tapped Kyle Kimball, a public school parent who is married to a teacher, mere hours before the May monthly meeting — while another member not appointed by the mayor has stepped back from her role.

A press release from the mayor’s office lauded Kimball as an appointee who brings “most importantly, firsthand knowledge as a public school parent.”

“New York City families deserve to be represented by a board reflective of the diversity that makes this city great,” said Adams in a statement.

“Our PEP appointees reflect that diversity and our administration’s priority for enhancing parent and community engagement, as we reimagine our schools and improve education for every child from every background.”

Wednesday’s meeting marked the first during the Adams administration with all nine mayoral appointees present. While the mayor was slow to fill all positions after a slot was vacated by a member with a history of anti-gay writing , two City Hall directives failed without the necessary votes to pass the panel previously reputed as a “rubber stamp.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13LiCP_0fitrtk100
Kyle Kimball is both married to a school teacher and a parent to a public school student.
NYCHDC

Since last month’s meeting, Jaclyn Tacoronte, who was appointed by the Staten Island Borough President, Vito Fossella, has stepped back from her role on the panel, PEP members told The Post. Members not appointed by the mayor have been more likely to vote against or abstain on the administration’s recommendations.

Kimball’s appointment — with a vocal emphasis on him being a public school parent — comes on the tail of Adams’ visit to Albany to lobby for an extension of mayoral control of the city schools.

Checks on the mayor under consideration by state legislators include ideas to increase parental involvement in school governance. One possibility is to add panel members who could represent certain groups of parents — including the families of kids with disabilities or learning English.

“Nothing is really on the table and everything is on the table,” Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, who chairs the education committee, told The Post on Wednesday evening. “We have not gone back with any proposals to our membership as yet. It’s wide open at this point.”

New PEP member Kimball is the vice president of government relations at Con Edison, the energy company, according to the press release. Kimball was appointed president by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg to the New York City Economic Development Corporation, then reappointed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Additional reporting by Bernadette Hogan.

Comments / 1

Related
fox5ny.com

Object lands near mayor

Mayor Eric Adams was posing for a photo with a woman during a public appearance in Brooklyn when an object hit the ground not far away from him. Witnesses said it was a small can.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Renovations completed for thousands of NYCHA residents

NEW YORK -- Thousands of people living in New York City Housing Authority buildings in Brooklyn now have newly renovated homes.It's thanks to a partnership between the city and the federal government.For about $430 million, apartments in nine buildings received new kitchens, bathrooms and more.Mayor Eric Adams celebrated the project's completion Friday."Generation after generation, we've been philosophical as elected officials. While tenants, they were living like this while we were debating on how and why. We should have focused on one thing -- get stuff done," he said.The improvements affect about 6,000 people in over 2,600 NYCHA apartments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Staten Island, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
Gothamist.com

'This isn’t just normal attrition': Why city workers say they’re quitting

For Jeremiah Cedeño, working in city government had always felt like a higher calling, something the 34-year-old Bronx native attributes to having been raised in the church. Cedeño viewed himself as a potential lifer in city government. He had worked for three different municipal agencies over the last four years, most recently the Human Resource Administration, which oversees public assistance. But his feelings about his employer dramatically soured over the last year, and he quit several weeks ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gothamist.com

Why COVID outbreaks are still a mystery in NYC schools

For many parents and teachers dealing with New York City schools, the last few weeks have felt like déjà vu. Back in December, omicron broke COVID-19 records in classrooms. Its offshoot variants are now driving spread among students and teachers, based on both city data and individual reports from school staff. Yet limited action has been taken to contain the new surge.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bloomberg
Person
Vito Fossella
Person
Michael Benedetto
caribbeanlife.com

Clarke troubled by preliminary draft New York congressional map

Caribbean-American Democratic Congresswoman, Yvette D. Clarke on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the preliminary draft New York Congressional map that was released on Monday by a court-appointed, neutral special master tasked with redrawing New York’s Congressional and state Senate district maps. The preliminary draft comes after a Steuben County...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Adams tests subway weapons detection technology at City Hall

NEW YORK -- With the epidemic of gun violence continuing unabated, Mayor Eric Adams is using the very seat of government, City Hall, to try out a high-tech weapons detection system he hopes to install in subways and schools.CBS2's Marcia Kramer got a firsthand look Thursday.After that gunman shot up the Sunset Park subway, the mayor vowed to use every bit of new technology he could find to stop people from from carrying and using weapons. He is using City Hall as a guinea pig to test out a new system that looks like ones used at airports."This has been...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Agreement reached for 24/7 speed cameras in New York City

NEW YORK -- An agreement has been reached between state lawmakers and city leaders to have speed cameras in New York City operating 24/7.Right now, they turn off from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.The legislation would extend the program for three years.While state lawmakers still have to pass the law, Mayor Eric Adams called this a "significant step" in making our streets safer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeanlife.com

City Council members call on Biden to proclaim May Haitian Heritage Month

A Haitian American legislator in Brooklyn has spearheaded a letter written by more than 12 of her New York City Council colleagues asking United States President Joe Biden to proclaim May as Haitian Heritage Month in the US. Earlier this month, New York State Assembly passed a resolution introduced by...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Nyc Education
fox5ny.com

Nearly 90% of NY at high COVID risk: CDC

NEW YORK - According to the Centers for Disease Control, 54 of New York's 62 counties, or 87% of the state, are described as currently having ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels. That's another increase from a week ago when 45 counties were said to have high community levels. All...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
PIX11

Volunteers distribute food in New York City transit system

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Homeless outreach teams and social service crews are working in the transit system as part of a stepped up effort to address homelessness. The city, state and MTA have increased efforts to connect people with help. A group of volunteers is also stepping in to make a difference, one meal at […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Housing and Services, Inc to Open Latest Permanent Supportive Housing Solution, Building on 35 Year History of Success

Housing and Services, Inc. (www.HSI-NY.org) – a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide innovative solutions for homeless and housing insecure New Yorkers through the development and management of permanent supportive housing – will host community leaders, elected officials and other stakeholders at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening of their latest development in the Bronx.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy