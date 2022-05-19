Bedford/Belmont 5/6 Lacrosse select team wins 5th straight

In reading about last week’s School Committee discussion on the elimination of the sixth-grade advanced math class, I didn’t see a lot of discussion of what the experience is actually like for a student in this class. I’d like to offer up my experience as an additional perspective I hope administrators might consider. I attended Bedford Public Schools for grades K-12 and graduated from BHS in 2015. I’m currently a master’s student at MIT studying operations research (a branch of applied math). The two people I credit most for where I am today, after my parents, are Sarah Dorer and Lisa Fontaine-Rainen, who taught advanced math at Davis, Lane, and JGMS during my time there.

BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO