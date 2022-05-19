ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Bedford/Belmont 5/6 Lacrosse select team wins 5th straight

By The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Bedford/Belmont 5/6 select team won their 5th game in a row. Going into this game, the Bedford/Belmont select team was ranked 10th in their...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Fallen Heroes Memorial visits Bedford during Military Appreciation Month & Armed Forces Day

On Tuesday, May 16, a unique, retrospective memorial arrived on “The Oval” at 200 Springs Road. The Fallen Heroes Memorial was present at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital through noon on Saturday, Military Appreciation Day. The exhibit was open to the public, offering a time to remember, respect, and commemorate our Veterans, who lost their lives during the war on terror since September 11, 2001.
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Bedford, MA
Bedford, MA
Sports
City
Tewksbury, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Bedford’s 2022 Memorial Day Ceremonies ~ Monday, May 30

~ Submitted by Bedford’s Patriotic Ceremonies Committee. 8:30 AM–Assemble at the American Legion Post. Veterans-Dignitaries and Select Board-R.O.T.C and Firing Squad. Bedford HS Band Members to sound TAPS, and observe Legion Memorials. American Legion/VFW Chaplain Brian Bills will offer prayer, then a memorial wreath ceremony with scouts assisting, followed by Firing Squad Volleys and playing of TAPS.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Regarding the Elimination of Advanced Math Class for 6th Grade

In reading about last week’s School Committee discussion on the elimination of the sixth-grade advanced math class, I didn’t see a lot of discussion of what the experience is actually like for a student in this class. I’d like to offer up my experience as an additional perspective I hope administrators might consider. I attended Bedford Public Schools for grades K-12 and graduated from BHS in 2015. I’m currently a master’s student at MIT studying operations research (a branch of applied math). The two people I credit most for where I am today, after my parents, are Sarah Dorer and Lisa Fontaine-Rainen, who taught advanced math at Davis, Lane, and JGMS during my time there.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Weekly Update ~ May 13, 2022

Editor’s Note ~ May 7, 2022: This week’s report from Superintendent Conrad highlights Covid 19 resources and case counts, including a link to Ben Bennett’s spreadsheets. In other news, why Bedford flags are at half staff; ASPEN Upgrade this weekend; the BPS Art Show; METCO Students Lead Tours of Nubian Square; Citizens Scholarship of Bedford Dollars for Scholars; Sign up for the BEST/PTO Color Run; BHS All Night Graduation Fundraisers and volunteer opportunities; and the AFS One Week Foreign Exchange Summer Hosting Program.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Sixties Ball At The Burlington Mall

How many Bedford Citizen readers remember the wonderful ball that took up the entire main mall floor from one end to the other?. That was back in the early days of the “new mall” that had appeared between Bedford, Burlington, and Lexington. Swing dancing was still popular, and dancers were thrilled to have a new venue right down the road!
BURLINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bedford Belmont
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: Paul A. A. St. Amour

Paul Andre Arthur St. Amour passed away on May 8, 2022. Mr. St. Amourattended Yale University, Providence College, and Boston University where he ultimately earned a Juris Doctorate degree. Following law school, Paul served in the United States Marine Corps for 18 years. After retiring from the Marines, Mr. St. Amour worked as an attorney and arbitrator until his retirement in 1983. He enjoyed art, hiking, fishing, boating, and woodworking. During his life, Paul’s passion was reading. Unfortunately, late in life, his eyesight failed terribly and he was not able to enjoy reading. He passed along to his family a strong sense of self-reliance, a can-do spirit, and the value of education.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Fallen Heroes Memorial will visit Bedford from May 16 to May 21

This Tuesday, May 16th, marks the arrival of a unique, retrospective memorial to “The Oval” at 200 Springs Road, on Bedford’s VA Campus. The Fallen Heroes Memorial will camp out at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital for five days next week. Open to the public, offering a time to remember, respect, and commemorate our Veterans, who lost their lives during the war on terror since September 11, 2001.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Oldest Flag? Part II

Have you ever gone to the Bedford Free Public Library to look at the Bedford Flag? Over the years, when I have shown the Bedford Flag to visitors, I have introduced her by announcing, “This is the Bedford Flag — the oldest flag in North America!”. Well, it...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

An Obituary: William Schoendorf

William Schoendorf passed away on May 8, 2022. Mr. Schoendorf was a long-time Bedford resident. Graveside services were held at Shawsheen Cemetery in Bedford on Wednesday, May 11, with memorial observances held after the services and on Thursday, May 12. Click this link to read Mr. Schoendorf’s full announcement.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy