ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deschutes County, OR

▶️ Blurry bar codes delay vote count in 5th District Congressional primary

By Brooke Snavely
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie McLeod Skinner of Terrebonne may have upset incumbent Kurt Schrader in the Democratic primary election for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District. Skinner garnered 70% of the votes in Deschutes County, but the race won’t be decided until Clackamas County processes tens of thousands of ballots by hand....

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Lake Oswego Set To Fill Next Seat In U.S. 6th Congressional District

PORTLAND – Oregon is one step closer to electing its first Hispanic congresswoman in November. State Rep. Andrea Salinas is stengthening her margin of victory as more ballots are counted for the Democratic nomination to the state’s newly formed 6th Congressional District. Salinas who lives in Lake Oswego...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
WWEEK

6th District Candidate Loretta Smith Calls on Gov. Kate Brown to Declare State of Emergency, Intervene in Clackamas County Vote Count

Loretta Smith, a Democratic candidate in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District, called on Gov. Kate Brown this afternoon to insert herself in the Clackamas County elections mess. (The 6th District includes nearly 10,000 Democratic Party voters in Clackamas County and about 7,000 Republicans.) Smith, a former two-term Multnomah County...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Deschutes County, OR
Deschutes County, OR
Elections
Deschutes County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Elections
State
Oregon State
City
Terrebonne, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Terrebonne, OR
Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Oregon State
Oregon Elections
The Associated Press

Pressure mounts over Oregon primary ballot fiasco

OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A Democratic state lawmaker in Oregon is calling for an investigation into a ballot-printing fiasco that will delay results from Tuesday’s primary by weeks, with a key U.S. House race hanging in the balance in a state that prides itself on voter access and election transparency.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

2022 Primary Election results for Klamath County and the State of Oregon

US Senator (DEM) US Representative, 2nd District (DEM) US Representative, 2nd District (REP) Judge of the Circuit Court, 13th District, Position 3. Measure 18-121 - Klamath County creates board to review State Borders Relocation for Klamath County. Yes: 8676 | 56.43%. No: 6699 | 43.57%. Measure 18-122 - Central Cascades...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily

The midterm primary was largely a good night for Oregon incumbents running for reelection to the U.S. Senate and Congress with the exception of one: Rep. Kurt Schrader who’s seeking the Democratic renomination in the 5th Congressional District. The Blue Dog Democrat, a seven-term moderate, trailed progressive attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner on Wednesday by just over […] The post One congressional race in Oregon remains close, most incumbents advance easily appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Schrader
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan has a monumental task in front of her: convincing the more than three-quarters of Republican primary voters who preferred other candidates to coalesce around her campaign going into the fall election. Drazan officially accepted her party’s nomination during a brief meeting with reporters Thursday morning, a day after runner-up Bob […] The post Drazan wins Oregon governor primary with about a quarter of Republican voters appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Record number of Oregon voters turn out for May primary

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has reached a record, as more than 1 million votes were cast in the May 2022 primary. That's the most in any Oregon primary. KATU political analyst Jim Moore said the state is seeing more voters, partly because of the state's auto-registration that went into effect in 2016.
OREGON STATE
The Daily Score

Oregon Nears Green Light for Big Parking Reform

Oregon’s statewide land use board declared its support Thursday for rules that, among other things, reduce or remove parking mandates in 61 jurisdictions in the state’s eight largest metro areas. But the board stopped short of permanently approving the full package as written, instead voting unanimously to temporarily...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Congressional District#Blurry#Bar Codes#District Congressional#Democratic
KGW

Here are the results for US House races in Oregon's 2022 primary election

PORTLAND, Ore. — Results are coming in Tuesday for Oregon's 2022 primary election for the U.S. House of Representatives. This year, Oregon is adding a 6th Congressional District for the first time in four decades, which will include Salem, Newberg and some Portland suburbs. The decision to add a new seat was based on population growth data from the 2020 Census.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Little Did I Know: Deschutes County timber boom

Prior to the railroad arriving, Central Oregon was an untapped vein of pine-scented gold. And once the train did arrive, the ensuring boom gave birth to what is now Deschutes County. But now, little remains of the story that launched the Deschutes County timber boom. Scott Elnes decided to forage...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Deputy Unseats Incumbent Jefferson County Sheriff

MADRAS, OR -- As more ballots are counted, Deputy Jason Pollock continues to lead the three-way race for Jefferson County Sheriff. He tells KBND News he was surprised by his wide margin with the incumbent Sheriff, "When the first numbers came out, I was - I was blown away. I did not really expect it to be almost a 10% gap between the two of us. I thought it was going to be much closer. But, wow. It was definitely something to take in." Pollock says he was confident he would win, but is grateful for two key last-minute endorsements from former Sheriff Jim Adkins and Jefferson County D.A. Steve LeRiche, "I think it would’ve been a very, very tight race without Jim and Steve’s support. But I still had the feeling in my heart that I was going to come out on top. I do think that that helped widen the gap, for sure."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
kqennewsradio.com

COURT GRANTS INJUNCTION REQUEST, HATCHERY SMOLTS TO BE RELEASED

The Marion County Circuit Court has granted a request by a group of petitioners including Douglas County, the Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby and fishing guide Scott Worsley, to issue a preliminary injunction halting a recent decision by the State Fish & Wildlife Commission. A release from the Oregon Department of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

4J superintendent candidate withdraws from consideration, three finalists remain

EUGENE, Ore. - Dr. Iton Udosenata, one of the four finalist candidates for the Eugene 4J School District Superintendent position, has withdrawn his candidacy for the position. “It has been an honor to be considered as a finalist to lead an exceptional school district like Eugene 4J,” Dr. Udosenata said. “Participating in the interview process for the Eugene superintendency was an extraordinary experience. Through this process I gained clarity that it is not the right timing for my family to make this transition. I care deeply for the Eugene School District, my hometown of Eugene and the 4J community. I wish the 4J school board and community the best as they move forward to select the district’s next great leader.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy