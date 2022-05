Tennessee baseball has used the long ball throughout this season to ascend to the No. 1 team in the land. The Vols mashed again on Thursday, this time at Mississippi State. They launched a record 7 HRs in an SEC game during a 27-2 victory over the Bulldogs. The Vols poured it on throughout, starting with 3 runs in the first inning, 5 in the third inning, 3 in the 5th, 3 in the 6th, 7 in the 7th, 2 in the 8th and 4 in the 9th inning.

