ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match Made Official For AEW Double Or Nothing 2022

By Gisberto Guzzo
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another title match has been made official for AEW Double or Nothing 2022. A few weeks ago, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus issues an open challenge to any top 5 tag team for a shot at their Tag Team Titles. Team Taz’s Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs quickly answered the call, but...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

RK-Bro Hype Championship Unification Match Against The Usos On WWE SmackDown

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro are set to battle SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in a Title Unification Match on tomorrow’s WWE SmackDown on FOX. Randy Orton took to Twitter today and praised Riddle as a serious competitor and future World Champion. Orton also looked ahead to becoming the inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Makes Surprise Debut On AEW Dynamite

This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite kicked off with an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament match and Samoa Joe made his way to the ring at the beginning of the show. It was announced ahead of time that Joe would be facing a joker mystery opponent which created a lot of speculation in regards to who it could be.
WWE
Fightful

Sasha Banks And Naomi Merchandise Pulled From WWE Shop

If you're a fan of The Boss & Glow, you won't be able to buy their merch directly from WWE. Significant changes were made to the May 16 episode of WWE Raw as it was initially announced that the show was going to be headlined by a six-pack challenge featuring Sasha Banks, Naomi, Asuka, Becky Lynch, Nikki ASH, and Doudrop to determine the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Cage
PWMania

SPOILERS: AEW Rampage Tapings For 5/20/22 (Former WWE Star Debuts)

AEW taped Friday’s Rampage episode tonight in Houston TX after AEW Dynamite. Below are full spoilers to air on Friday at 7 PM EST on TNT- -House Of Black defeated Fuego Del Sol, 10 & Evil Uno. Death Triangle had a staredown with House Of Black after the match.
WWE
Fightful

Bryan Danielson's Leg Gets Trapped Between Ring And Ramp Following Match Taped For 5/20 AEW Rampage

A scary incident took place during the taping of AEW Rampage. On May 18, AEW taped the May 20 episode of Rampage following Dynamite. One of the matches advertised for the show is Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson versus Matt Sydal and Dante Martin. The Blackpool Combat Club duo would win the bout, but after the show ended, Danielson's leg got caught between the ring and the elevated ramp.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew World Championship#Ftw Championship#Combat#Aew World Tag Team#Aew Double#Aew Dynamite#Ftw#Jurassic Express#Starkmanjones#Truewilliehobbs#Boy Myth Legend#Christian4peeps
Fightful

Ahmed Johnson Says Royalties From His Only Two WWE Video Game Appearances Were ‘A Waste Of Time’

Ahmed Johnson reflects on his two experiences being part of WWE video games. Ahmed Johnson was a part of two of WWE's video games during the New Generation Era. “WWF War Zone” and “WWF In Your House,” released in 1996 and 1998 respectively, were WWE’s first major forays into the fifth-generation video game consoles being released on the original Sony PlayStation. Both games were drastically different in terms of gameplay with In Your House being a direct sequel to “WWF WrestleMania: The Arcade Game” and War Zone was the first attempt at a fully 3D wrestling game from WWE.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Files Three New Trademarks Including 'DYAD'

WWE has filed three new trademarks. On May 16, WWE submitted applications with the USPTO to trademark "DYAD", "Schism", and "Sol Ruca" Mark For: DYAD trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Matt Hardy Hopes The Hardys Can Capture AEW, AAA, And IWGP Tag Team Titles To Cement Their Legacy

Matt Hardy has high hopes for himself and Jeff Hardy on their final run as a tag team. Matt and Jeff Hardy are once again back together in AEW and both have gone on record as saying this is their final run as a team. The Hardys have captured Tag Team Championship gold representing WWE, TNA, ROH, WCW, and more. Now, Matt Hardy tells Freddie Prinze Jr. that in this last run, they are hoping to capture AEW gold as well as gold in AAA Lucha Libre, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and maybe another run in Ring of Honor.
WWE
Fightful

AJ Francis Hopes To Continue Hosting WWE Most Wanted Treasures On A&E, Understands If He's Replaced

AJ Francis talks about hosting WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures and plans for him to host Raw Underground. Before Top Dolla was on WWE NXT as a member of Hit Row, the WWE Universe at large was introduced to AJ Francis through WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures on A&E. AJ was the host of the series and presented as a relatable fan who would be just as excited about finding some of these "treasures" as anyone watching at home would be.
NFL
Fightful

Roman Reigns And AEW Referenced Together On HBO Max's 'Hacks'

The 2022 Golden Globe Winner for Best Television Series (Comedy or Musical) has acknowledged Roman Reigns as their Tribal Chief. The latest episode of the HBO Max series 'Hacks' featured a brief scene where the character Marcus (played by Carl Clemons-Hopkins) and Marcus's mother Robin (played by Angela Elayne Gibb) were having a conversation in which Robin showed interest in her son's ex-boyfriend.
WWE
Fightful

Griff Garrison: I Don't Think Brian Pillman Jr. Gets Enough Credit For Genuinely Loving The Business

Griff Garrison praises his fellow Varsity Blond. Griff Garrison and Brian Pillman Jr. have risen through the ranks of All Elite Wrestling together. Of course, Pillman’s path into professional wrestling was much different than Garrison’s as Brian is following in the footsteps of his legendary father. Despite this, Griff says that he believes people do not give Brian enough credit for genuinely loving the wrestling industry and truly being consumed by it.
WWE
Fightful

Toni Storm: I'll Probably Be Around Until I'm Old As Hell, I'm A Lifer

Toni Storm famously walked out on WWE in December, leaving the company after a live event despite being involved on television in a feud with Charlotte Flair, who was the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion at the time. Storm obtained her release from WWE after walking out. Speaking on AEW Unrestricted,...
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy