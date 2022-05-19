ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

Letter to the Editor: Regarding Kiessling Letter on Covid Risks

The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 2 days ago

Dr. Kiessling crowed last fall that the pandemic was over in Bedford. She has claimed that masks were unnecessary in reducing the spread of a respiratory virus and that vaccination and ventilation are enough. Now her recent letter tells us not to worry about the rampant Covid infections in Bedford...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Regarding the Elimination of Advanced Math Class for 6th Grade

In reading about last week’s School Committee discussion on the elimination of the sixth-grade advanced math class, I didn’t see a lot of discussion of what the experience is actually like for a student in this class. I’d like to offer up my experience as an additional perspective I hope administrators might consider. I attended Bedford Public Schools for grades K-12 and graduated from BHS in 2015. I’m currently a master’s student at MIT studying operations research (a branch of applied math). The two people I credit most for where I am today, after my parents, are Sarah Dorer and Lisa Fontaine-Rainen, who taught advanced math at Davis, Lane, and JGMS during my time there.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Fallen Heroes Memorial visits Bedford during Military Appreciation Month & Armed Forces Day

On Tuesday, May 16, a unique, retrospective memorial arrived on “The Oval” at 200 Springs Road. The Fallen Heroes Memorial was present at the Edith Nourse Rogers Memorial Veterans Hospital through noon on Saturday, Military Appreciation Day. The exhibit was open to the public, offering a time to remember, respect, and commemorate our Veterans, who lost their lives during the war on terror since September 11, 2001.
BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
City
Bedford, MA
Bedford, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
The Bedford Citizen

Announcing: New Textile Recovery Partnership with CMRK

The DPW recently announced a new partnership with CMRK to offer free curbside pick up of clothing & other household items, including books, dishes, and home décor items to residents. Pick-ups will be scheduled online at www.cmrkne.com. CMRK/Big Brother, Big Sister will accept the following for pickup:. CMRK cannot...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Council on Aging Message for May 2022

At last, May is here. April showers certainly do bring May flowers and I hope you have a sunny window to look out of to enjoy the spring in full bloom. This month we are fully showcasing our new logo in our latest newsletter which has given us opportunity to update the heading of the newsletter with color and letting. I hope you enjoy our new front page! I have to extend my thanks again to our interns, Izabelle and Katie, and our COA Social Worker, Danika who together with myself and the COA team, spent time crafting, perfecting and helping to re-brand our COA to reflect what it is today. I think the logo and tag line are very meaningful in that we believe you, our neighbors and friends, are truly the roots of our community. We are inspired by you each and every day. We know many of you have set down roots in the town, made decisions through Town Meetings, voting, or by serving on groups and committees, and contributed to the growth we see now.
BEDFORD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Letter To The Editor#Productivity#Coronary Heart Disease
The Bedford Citizen

Covid Cases Climb ~ Masks Recommended but not Required in Bedford Schools

Superintendent of Schools Philip Conrad Tuesday acknowledged that cases of Covid-19 are increasing in the schools and the community. “We have not upped our recommendation to a requirement, but we do recommend at this point that people really think about masking,” he told the School Committee. “It is a concern — we want to make sure everybody is thinking about their safety.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Letter to the Editor: Regarding a Location for the Proposed Fire Station

Under state law, government proposals to acquire land must be made publicly, with clear requirements and procedures, the same as for any other procurements. The property purchase for a fire station first appeared on the Town Meeting Warrant in 2020. An open search should have been conducted prior to that, but it does not appear to have occurred. Instead, we were informed that the “only option” was to spend millions of dollars on an eminent domain taking of a property on Webber Ave. That did not happen, but two years later, in 2022, the purchase was back on the Warrant—with a different “only option.”
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

‘Racial Healing Circles’ Aim to Bring People Together at Middlesex Community College

“A community without racial hierarchy, that actively challenges racism, that is equity minded, and responsive to our diversity.”. That’s the mission of Middlesex Community College’s Center for Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation, described as “a convener, a hub for internal and external communities to engage in racial healing and build deeper collective capacity toward racial equity and justice in relationships, structures, policy, and practice.”
BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Bedford Citizen

Volunteer Coordinating Committee ~ Spotlight on Bedford’s Conservation Commission

~ Submitted by the Volunteer Coordinating Committee. Do you want to have a say in how Bedford oversees the protection of wetlands, waterbodies, waterways, floodplains, and riverfront areas, and the acquisition and maintenance of open space land? Did you know that Bedford’s Conservation Commission (ConCom) currently has TWO openings for members? In this and future spotlights, the Volunteer Coordinating Committee will let Bedford residents know a little more about some town committees that could use your help.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Celebrate Bedford’s New Cultural District ~ Ribbon-Cutting and Activities on June 11, 2022

~ Submitted by Jeffrey M. King, Bedford Housing and Economic Development Director. The Town of Bedford’s Cultural District Partnership is planning a celebratory launch of the District on Saturday, June 11 (rain date: June 18), beginning at 10:00 a.m. A variety of activities for all ages will be held along The Great Road, Depot Park, and the Narrow-Gauge Rail-Trail.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

For the 21st Year, Bedford is a “Tree City”

Bedford has been designated a “Tree City” for the 21st time by the national Arbor Day Foundation. Tree City USA is an awards program that recognizes local commitments to community trees and. forests. It is administered in Massachusetts by the Department of Conservation and Recreation. Dan Churella, chair...
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Superintendent Conrad’s Weekly Update ~ May 6, 2022

Editor’s Note: This week Superintendent Conrad focuses on Teacher Appreciation Week; Eid-al-Fitr; School Lunch Hero Day, Friday, May 7, 2021; Mother’s Day; School Nurse Appreciation Day; The Lenora Campoli Speaker Series; Citizens Scholarship of Bedford Dollars for Scholars; Sign up for the BEST/PTO Color Run; BHS Tenacity Challenge; a thank you to the Bedford Cultural Council; AFS One Week Foreign Exchange Summer Hosting Program!; plus Covid Protocols and Updates.
BEDFORD, MA
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy