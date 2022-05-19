Letter to the Editor: Regarding Kiessling Letter on Covid Risks

At last, May is here. April showers certainly do bring May flowers and I hope you have a sunny window to look out of to enjoy the spring in full bloom. This month we are fully showcasing our new logo in our latest newsletter which has given us opportunity to update the heading of the newsletter with color and letting. I hope you enjoy our new front page! I have to extend my thanks again to our interns, Izabelle and Katie, and our COA Social Worker, Danika who together with myself and the COA team, spent time crafting, perfecting and helping to re-brand our COA to reflect what it is today. I think the logo and tag line are very meaningful in that we believe you, our neighbors and friends, are truly the roots of our community. We are inspired by you each and every day. We know many of you have set down roots in the town, made decisions through Town Meetings, voting, or by serving on groups and committees, and contributed to the growth we see now.

