ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Conor McGregor decks out in a purple satin suit jacket while his fiancée Dee Devlin dons a patterned mini dress for Chopard Gentleman's Evening during Cannes Film Festival

By Millie Payne For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin were dressed to impress on Wednesday night as they attended Chopard Gentleman's Evening during Cannes Film Festival.

The mixed martial artist and his fiancée complemented one another in their finery as they posed for gorgeous photographs at the event, which was held on the rooftop at 5-star Hôtel Martinez.

The Irishman, 33, who with Dee, 34, has three children, decked out in an eye-catching satin suit jacket, which boasted a striking hue of purple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RB0ik_0fitp1fo00
Hot couple: Conor McGregor decked out in a purple satin suit jacket while his fiancée Dee Devlin donned a patterned mini dress for Chopard Gentleman's Evening during Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday

Underneath, Conor wore a formal white shirt complete with a bowtie, and he teamed his jacket with tailored trousers and velvet shoes.

Dee put on a leggy display in a pink mini dress, which was adorned with splashes of blue prints and numerous gems.

She paraded her pins on a pair of simple gold heels and carried her belongings in a coordinating bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaJ5S_0fitp1fo00
Good spirits: The mixed martial artist and his fiancée complemented one another in their finery as they posed for photographs at the event, which was held on the rooftop at 5-star Hôtel Martinez
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYtbV_0fitp1fo00
Dapper: The Irishman, 33, who with Dee, 34, has three children, decked out in an eye-catching satin suit jacket, which boasted a striking hue of purple
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GCC3a_0fitp1fo00
Beauty: Dee put on a leggy display in a pink mini dress, which was adorned with splashes of blue prints and numerous gems
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy1ho_0fitp1fo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sn6JG_0fitp1fo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0La7tu_0fitp1fo00
Dapper: He looked great 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X6K2G_0fitp1fo00
All smiles: They looked in great spirits 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F5Mat_0fitp1fo00
Happy: He beamed for the cameras
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZtthB_0fitp1fo00
Pose: He was in his element 

The mother-of-three, who like her husband hails from Ireland, left her lengthy locks loose and sported a glowing face of makeup.

The couple, who cemented their love for one another by getting engaged in 2020 after 12 years of dating, were in high spirits during their photo opportunities as they were captured sharing a giggle.

It has become a tradition for luxury watch brand Chopard to dedicate one of its exclusive events to its masculine clientele throughout Cannes Film Festival.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXrl2_0fitp1fo00
Sensational: Also in attendance on Wednesday evening were twins - Princess Diana's nieces - Lady Eliza (right) and Amelia Spencer (left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QeYqS_0fitp1fo00
Pose: Eliza, 29, exuded elegance in a floor-length gown which was embellished with rhinestone detailing and featured a slit reaching up to her thigh

Also in attendance on Wednesday evening were twins - Princess Diana's nieces - Lady Eliza and Amelia Spencer.

Eliza, 29, exuded elegance in a floor-length gown which was embellished with rhinestone detailing and featured a slit reaching up to her thigh.

Amelia was the picture of sophistication in a black one-shoulder asymmetrical gown decorated with pleated chiffon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SEsO2_0fitp1fo00
Radiant: Amelia was the picture of sophistication in a black one-shoulder asymmetrical gown decorated with pleated chiffon

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Goes Green In 6-inch See-Through Heels & Edgy Cutout Dress for Cannes Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Eva Longoria has been on a serious style spree while attending the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Her latest look comes just a few hours after stepping onto the red carpet at the “Top Gun: Maverick” premiere in a silver sequin gown by Cristina Ottaviano. This time, the “Devious Maids” star was spotted out with her husband Jose Bastón in a green asymmetrical midi dress by Stella McCartney. Woven from luxe silk, Stella...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julia Roberts Kicks Off Her Heels & Twirls Barefoot in Ballerina Skirt After Chopard’s Cannes Film Festival 2022 Party

Click here to read the full article. Julia Roberts got comfy after a long night in heels promoting her projects during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. Following the Trophee Chopard event on Wednesday, The “Pretty Woman” star kicked off her shoes and was seen spinning around in a video shared to her stylist Elizabeth Stewart’s Instagram page on Friday morning. “Somebody’s happy the night is over!” Stewart wrote in the caption. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Stewart (@elizabethstewart1) Roberts wore a Dior look consisting of a black blazer with a black tulle skirt. The blazer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Mel B Brings Back Scary Spice in Risky Cutout Jumpsuit, Wild Leopard Prints & Soaring Platform Heels at The MEN of Pride Manchester Awards

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Mel B made quite the statement at The Men of Pride Manchester Awards on Tuesday night. In partnership with TSB, the star-studded event honored the regions unsung heroes and celebrated those that have done extraordinary things. The former “Spice Girls” member had all eyes on her as she stepped onto the red carpet in a risky black jumpsuit. The one-piece garment included a plunging cutout at the center and had a slight flare...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dee Devlin
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host Vanna White’s ‘Sweet Stella’ Dies, Posts Photo Tribute

On Monday (April 25th), long-time “Wheel of Fortune” co-host Vanna White took to her Instagram account to announce her cat Stella passed away. The feline was 16 years old. “My sweet Stella has gone to kitty heaven,” Vanna White declared in the social media post, which features a snapshot of her kissing the cat. “I miss her so much and will cherish the special memories of the 16 years we had together.”
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes Film Festival#A Gentleman#Mini Dress#H Tel Martinez#Irishman
Daily Mail

Dazzling Duchess! Kate Middleton sparkles in £10,500 Robinson Pelham diamond earrings as she as she steps out at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in a pair of £10,500 diamond earrings as she hit the red carpet for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in London. Kate, 40, looked resplendent in a pair of diamond earrings in 18ct white gold by Chelsea-based jeweller Robinson Pelham as she joined Prince William at the glitzy gala screening.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Goes Monochrome in All-Black Leather & Pointy Pumps for ‘America’s Got Talent’ Arrival

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Heidi Klum shows how to make a sleek statement in leather. The “Making the Cut” judge and host was spotted while arriving at the set of “America’s Got Talent” in Los Angeles yesterday afternoon. Klum wore an all-black leather look, including a cropped jacket that featured silver hardware and a structured lapel that felt rugged yet tidy. The TV presenter opted for a black top underneath that had a plunging neckline but aligned...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Elle Fanning Attends the Cannes Film Festival in a Blush-Pink Ball Gown

Elle Fanning walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" Wednesday in a custom Armani Privé ball gown composed of blush-pink tulle and crystals. The dress featured a strapless, figure-hugging bodice and a subtle sweetheart neckline embellished with crystal beadwork. The airy, floor-length skirt was fit for a queen, which makes sense considering Fanning's current role as Catherine the Great on Hulu's hit series about the royal. Fanning styled the look with a layered diamond bracelet, a matching necklace, a gemstone ring, and a bow that echoed a hair-accessory trend that's emerged on recent red carpets.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Amal Clooney Boots Sharp Jeans with Chic Heels for A Lunch Date with Her Mom

Click here to read the full article. Amal Clooney was chicly dressed for a day out with her mom in New York on Saturday — with boots to match. While in the Upper East Side to have lunch at Saint Ambroeus with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, the international human rights lawyer was sharply outfitted in a pair of dark denim blue jeans. Featuring a slim fit with slightly flared hems, the style was given a preppy twist when paired with a sleeveless beige sweater that featured a rubbed texture and mock-neck silhouette. Completing Clooney’s outfit was a pair of oversized Max...
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

See Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Wear Mom's Vintage Red Carpet Dress to Prom

Watch: Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni's Rare Appearance With Dad Seal. In a blink-and-she's-all-grown-up moment, Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum recently celebrated her high school prom. When it came time to choose her outfit for the milestone night, the 18-year-old decided to skip the mall and shopped straight from the closet of the former Project Runway host.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Makes a Colorful Arrival in Rainbow Blouse, Mini Skirt & Heels at Hilton Family Art Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Hilton looked spring-ready in a rainbow-print blouse at the Casa Del Sol Tequila and Hilton Family Art Event last night in Bel Air, Calif. The media personality stepped onto the black carpet in a matching charcoal ensemble with a pop of color on top. She wore a button-up collared shirt with a printed pattern of a woman.  She slipped into a black pleated mini skirt that cut off at her thighs and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Renée Zellweger Wears a Black Gucci Suit and Messy Ponytail in Hollywood

Renée Zellweger continues to prove that great style doesn't need to mean colorful extravagance. The actress attended NBCUniversal's For Your Consideration event in Hollywood Wednesday, where she reunited with The Thing About Pam castmates Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer. For the night, the two-time Oscar winner wore a sleek...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Royal fans go wild for unearthed clip of Princess Diana telling 'sulky' Prince William, 4, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place at Highgrove in 1986

Royal enthusiasts have gone wild for an unearthed clip which shows Princess Diana telling a 'sulky' Prince William, then aged four, that 'Harry will have all the fun' as she tempts him to come out of his hiding place. In the old footage, shared widely on TikTok recently, the late...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

362K+
Followers
38K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy