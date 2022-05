The Golden State Warriors are feeling themselves tonight after a fantastic win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. The Warriors dominated on both sides of the court, carving the Mavericks' defense up and pouring in points while also making sure they get no easy buckets on the end. The Mavs were also unfortunate to go ice cold offensively this game, missing a lot of open shots as well.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO