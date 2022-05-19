ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foster City, CA

Foster City Officials Consider Killing Geese, Residents Protest

kgoradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in Foster City, you are familiar with geese. Foster City officials say the animals pose potential health risks to humans and are working to acquire permits that would allow them to kill a limited number of the geese. Many residents do not agree with the officials...

www.kgoradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFist

Day Around the Bay: SF Is Suing Property Owner of Tenderloin Boba Shop for 'Unsafe Conditions' Inside Building's SROs

The SF City Attorney’s Office is suing the property owner of Quickly—the Tenderloin boba shop found to also be in connection with an alleged car-burglary operation—for housing violations inside the building’s SROs. According to City Attorney David Chiu, the violations cited "unsafe conditions" that among many worrisome findings included large amounts of rodent droppings, dilapidated showers and toilet rooms, and cockroach infestations; the Marathon Hotel SROs above the Quickly are privately owned; this lawsuit filed exists outside the investigation by DA Chesa Boudint that pretains to a fencing ring allegedly operated by Quickly owners. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Eyes on the Street: Redwood City, NL

For Bike to Wherever day, I thought about where I would go if I literally could bike wherever today. The answer, of course, is anywhere in the Netherlands. So since my boss won’t let me expense a 14-hour flight, I asked myself, what’s the next best thing?. Earlier...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco City Attorney sues Tenderloin SRO owner over building conditions

SAN FRANCISCO – The owner of a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood is being sued for allegedly creating a public nuisance and ignoring health and safety violations, City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday.Marathon Hotel and Apartments, a building located at 710 Ellis St. and owned by Nasir Patel, is the target of the lawsuit that alleges excessive garbage, pest and rodent infestations, non-working bathrooms, malfunctioning appliances and other problems have plagued residents there despite multiple city departments issuing notices of violation back to 2019, according to the city attorney's office."No human being should be subjected to the conditions that exist at the Marathon Hotel," Chiu said in a statement. "Landlords have a responsibility to ensure that basic health and safety standards are met in their buildings, and this landlord has completely abandoned that responsibility."The suit accuses the landlords of violating state housing law, multiple municipal codes and the state's unfair competition law, and is seeking penalties, fees and an injunction to improve the conditions at the building.Patel could not be reached to comment on the lawsuit. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Tenderloin SRO hotel owner sued over conditions at building

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — The owner of a single room occupancy hotel in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood is being sued for allegedly creating a public nuisance and ignoring health and safety violations, City Attorney David Chiu announced Friday. Marathon Hotel and Apartments, a building located at 710 Ellis St. and owned by Nasir Patel, is […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa’s Athena House is Closing for Good

A residential addiction treatment center in Santa Rosa will soon close for good after more than three decades. Athena House has been running a treatment program for women struggling with substance abuse for the past 33 years. Its parent company, California Human Development, has set June 30th as closing day. The company says it’s closing Athena House because of a drastically reduced number of patients served, inadequate reimbursement rates, late payments from delayed contracts, and rampant inflation. It also cites the pandemic. The 12 employees of Athena House will all be laid off as well. The program was one of the most affordable of its kind in Sonoma County, costing about $3,000 per month. Private treatment centers in the area generally cost between $9-thousand and $15-thousand or more per month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
indybay.org

Handmaids and Hangers at Bay Area Bans Off Our Bodies Protests

In San Jose, Jack Owicki, Probonophoto.org, in Oakland, Mishaa DeGraw, ProbonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographers. Top photo is of San Jose demo. In the San Francisco Bay Area cities of Oakland and San Jose people donned costumes and carried hand crafted signs expressing anger over the wave of abortion bans and restrictions on the horizon and in the here and now. Bans Off Our Bodies / Women's March national organization nixed use of certain symbols but....nevermind.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- Update: Friday, May 20th 2022. 7:35 a.m. According to PG&E less than 500 residents have power near Santa Cruz. Nearly 2,000 residents in the Aptos area in Santa Cruz County are waking up with no power. Pacific Gas and Electric Company tells KION there is no estimated time of restoration The post Hundreds without power in Santa Cruz County appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Workers decry high cost of parking at upscale San Jose mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose’s recently remodeled retail jewel – the Westfield Valley Fair Mall, contains more than 2 million sq. ft. of retail space, with new stores opening by the month, and thousands of shoppers browsing and buying annually. And oblivious to most Thursday morning was...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geese#City Hall#Birds#Permanent Residence#Canada Goose
oaklandside.org

Yes, it’s a surge: Wastewater tests reveal high level of COVID-19 in East Bay

Earlier this month, I posted a message on social media that drew a lot of responses. The post was simple enough, encouraging people to get tested for COVID-19 frequently, especially as social gatherings increase during the spring and summer months. Afterward, messages came flooding in from friends and strangers alike, letting me know that they had recently gotten COVID. Many of these were people who, like myself, are vaccinated and boosted, and have taken great care to avoid contracting the virus.
Fort Bragg Advocate-News

Map: Red flag warning extends into Bay Area

A red flag warning in effect for California’s Central Valley extends into the Bay Area, indicating heightened risk of wildfire through Friday evening, the National Weather Service says. In the area shown in pink on the map above, gusty winds and low humidity are expected from 11 a.m. Thursday...
ENVIRONMENT
KTVU FOX 2

Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently. Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.
SAN JOSE, CA
Toni Koraza

What will Oakland look like if all ice on Earth melts? Here's your answer

California doesn’t get much more Californian than Oakland. Thriving, diverse, and well-off, the average home costs just over a million dollars. The first surge of people who moved to Oakland were the individuals who could afford to move out of San Francisco after the 1906 earthquake. It’s where Kamala Harris was born, and it’s been a historical hotbed for protests of all kinds.
OAKLAND, CA

