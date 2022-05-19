ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque man with criminal history on the loose after cutting GPS monitor

By Annalisa Pardo
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –An Albuquerque man with more than a dozen arrests is on the loose after cutting off his GPS monitor while awaiting trial. In April 2021, 28-year-old Hernan Aguero was arrested in a stolen car and then released the next day.

Just five days later, police say he stole a BMW getting cleaned at the west side Mister Car Wash on Coors. He was released again. After that, Judge Joseph Montano approved pretrial detention, agreeing with prosecutors that Aguero had shown over the years he can’t follow the rules when he’s let out of jail.

But according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office, there was a problem with how APD filled out the criminal complaint. The DA’s office believed he should still be kept in jail because he kept violating his conditions of release, but a judge let him out.

In November 2021, BCSO deputies say Aguero led them on a chase following a traffic stop. He was eventually stopped with a PIT maneuver. He tried to run away but was tased and arrested. Aguero was also caught in a stolen SUV this January.

The DA’s office once again filed to keep him behind bars for violating his conditions of release with these arrests. But eventually, district court judge Bruce Fox approved Aguero’s eligibility for the Community Custody Program instead of staying in jail. Aguero was let into the Community Custody Program and was out with an ankle monitor by March.

Earlier this month, authorities were alerted that Aguero cut off his ankle monitor. He was awaiting trial for three different criminal cases when he vanished. There is a new warrant issued for his arrest.

The District Attorney’s Office gave KRQE News 13 this statement:

“The District Attorney’s Office has attempted to have this defendant remanded into custody on multiple occasions for repeated violations of his conditions of release over the last year. We are frustrated that he was placed into the Community Custody Program given his extensive criminal historty and will do everything in our power to keep him behind bars when he is apprehended for his latest crime.”

Spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office

TE Morgan
2d ago

Keep them in jail. They are criminals for a reason. We need bail bonds in Albuquerque. Stop all this catch and release. They people are not fish.to throw back out to society.

fjWade
2d ago

How many times do the Police need to arrest a know criminal to have the judge keep him in jail? I feel bad for our Police having to arrest the same people over and over. I guess you would call this our tax dollars at work again! 🤨

Elaine Baca
2d ago

He's an Albuquerque ILLEGAL!!! He was brought here by Gov Gruesome's and Mayor Keller's open border policies

