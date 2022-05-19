ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

MassDOT welcomes public comments on Capital Investment Plan

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NlP80_0fitmkip00

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Massachusetts residents are invited to provide their thoughts on the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s (MassDOT) Draft Fiscal Year 2023-2027 Capital Investment Plan (CIP).

MassDOT collects over $300 million on toll revenue

From May 18 through June 8, 2022, the public will be able to provide comments on the proposals through several options:

  1. Send an email with comments to: MASSCIP@state.ma.us
  2. Explore projects and provide comments online using the CIP comment tool: http://www.mass.gov/CIP
  3. Send a letter addressed to: MassDOT Office of Transportation Planning, attn. Director of Capital Planning, 10 Park Plaza, Suite 4150, Boston MA, 02116
  4. Join a Virtual Public Meeting – see dates below and register at http://www.mass.gov/CIP
  • Western Massachusetts: Tuesday, May 24 th , 6:00 p.m.
  • Northern Middlesex and Merrimack Valley: Wednesday, May 25 th , 6:00 p.m.
  • Central Massachusetts: Thursday, May 26 th , 6:00 p.m.
  • Boston: Tuesday, May 31 st , 6:00 p.m.
  • Southeastern Massachusetts: Wednesday, June 1 st , 6:00 p.m.
  • Cape Cod and the Islands: Thursday, June 2 nd , 6:00 p.m.

Residents are encourage to read a copy of the Draft Fiscal Year 2023-2027 CIP document and view the online CIP story map at this website .

MassDOT seeking public input for state’s transportation plan

Another MassDOT planning project is also available for public comment: the Massachusetts 2050 Transportation Plan, known as Beyond Mobility . This initiative will guide transportation decision-making and future investments across the state by getting feedback from residents about their transportation challenges and community specific needs, preferences and values.

The Beyond Mobility planners will be holding focus groups with traditionally underrepresented communities, community activations, web-based surveys and mapping exercises, and other participatory outreach activities. An online survey is available until Friday, July 8, on the Beyond Mobility website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

MassDOT is hiring teens for seasonal maintenance

MASS. - As the weather heats up, so does the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s plans for work on and around the state’s roadways. They're looking to hire 120 to 150 summer interns ages 16 to 18 years old across the state. From Berkshire County to Metro Boston, seasonal...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston Globe

What’s the best marijuana dispensary in Massachusetts?

The Massachusetts cannabis scene is booming, and Boston.com readers have strong opinions about which recreational marijuana shops are doing it the best. The first dispensary opened its doors in the Bay State in 2018 and the industry was steadily growing just as the lockdowns forced non-essential businesses to grow. Bay Staters reacted by lining up at their favorite shops to stock up on products to get them through lockdown, and when restrictions lifted, business remained steady.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

COVID relief payments in Massachusetts: Do you meet the eligibility to receive a $500 check?

Around 330,000 low-income Massachusetts residents will automatically receive a $500 payment next month through the Baker administration’s COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program. No application or other action is needed to ensure the check arrives in the mail, according to the program’s webpage. “All eligible individuals will automatically...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Massdot#Capital Investment#Capital Planning
fallriverreporter.com

Negotiators strike quick compromise on Massachusetts license bill

MAY 19, 2022…..A bill that is opening up access to Massachusetts driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants could reach Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk as soon as next week after legislative negotiators struck a quick deal Thursday. Only a few hours after Senate leaders made their picks for a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Both branches now backing marijuana law changes

For the first time since rewriting the voter-approved legalization law in the summer of 2017, Massachusetts lawmakers are poised this session to reform state cannabis policy as the House and Senate have each now approved legislation targeting some of the most persistent issues in the young industry.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

COVID relief payments: Massachusetts will send $500 payments to 330,000 residents, essential workers next month

Some 330,000 Massachusetts residents should expect to receive $500 payments in June, the Baker administration said Thursday as it announced the second round of the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay Program. That amounts to $165 million, funded through federal COVID relief dollars. Checks will be mailed automatically to eligible Bay...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Are you eligible for an upcoming $500 relief check?

330,000 additional checks will be sent to workers in June. Another round of $500 checks will soon be distributed to workers throughout the state. In total, approximately 330,000 additional checks will be sent to low-income, essential workers in June. Last December, Gov. Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NHPR

East-west rail authority omitted from Massachusetts legislation, but Rep. Neal remains optimistic

Language helping to set up expanded passenger rail service from western Massachusetts to Boston was left out of a nearly $10 billion transportation bond bill on Beacon Hill. Last month, Gov. Charlie Baker and U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, announced a deal on east-west rail. It calls for an authority to oversee the proposed service. But, that provision was left out of the recent legislation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

WWLP

21K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy