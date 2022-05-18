ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

Dorothy May Belden, 97, Beloit

beloitcall.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT – Steve and Stan Belden sadly announce the passing of their mother, Dorothy May Belden. Dorothy went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022. She was 97 years, 6 months and 28 days young. By her side at the time of her death was Stan, his wife...

www.beloitcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
beloitcall.com

Kevin Kohler, 68, Beloit

BELOIT – Kevin Kohler was born in Beloit, Kansas, January 19, 1954, and passed away of natural causes around April 16, 2022, in Dallas, Oregon. Still here to love and miss him, are his sister Pam Wessling and husband John Paul, of El Dorado Hills, California, and brother Lanny Kohler and wife, Lynn, of Salina, Kansas, as well as nephews, nieces and greatnephews and great-nieces. An informal visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022, 1-3 p.m. at the Beloit High School stadium by the Trojan. Memorials may be made payable to USD#273 Education Foundation with a memo of Trojan maintenance in care of the family at 511 W. Republic Avenue, Salina, KS 67401 or USD#273 District Office, 3075 US 24 Hwy A, Beloit, KS 67420.
BELOIT, KS
beloitcall.com

Carolyn Harvey, 82, Beloit

BELOIT – Carolyn Julia (Eller) Harvey passed away peacefully at the Bethesda Home in Goessel, Kansas on May 20, 2022 at the age of 82. She was born November 13, 1939 to George LeRoy Eller and Hazel Irene (Proctor) Eller on a farm in Smith County, Kansas. She was the youngest of five children.
BELOIT, KS
beloitcall.com

KSHAA Citizenship Winners

The Beloit 8th Grade KSHAA Citizenship Winners are from left to right: Charlie Burke and Autumn Lorenz. The recipients of this award were selected by junior high teachers based on their character shown in the classroom and also at school sponsored events. The award reads: for excellence as an exemplary ...
BELOIT, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy