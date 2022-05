Cazenovia, N.Y. – Two people died in an early morning house fire near Cazenovia early Thursday, according to the fire chief. Around 12:30 a.m., a 911 caller reported that a house at 3205 Larkin Rd. was on fire and two people may be trapped inside, according to Madison County 911 Center dispatches. The home is in the Town of Fenner.

CAZENOVIA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO