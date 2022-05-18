ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

Wiles retires 50+ years of AGCO service

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT – The AGCO Beloit team congratulate Jim Wiles on his retirement,...

Kevin Kohler, 68, Beloit

BELOIT – Kevin Kohler was born in Beloit, Kansas, January 19, 1954, and passed away of natural causes around April 16, 2022, in Dallas, Oregon. Still here to love and miss him, are his sister Pam Wessling and husband John Paul, of El Dorado Hills, California, and brother Lanny Kohler and wife, Lynn, of Salina, Kansas, as well as nephews, nieces and greatnephews and great-nieces. An informal visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022, 1-3 p.m. at the Beloit High School stadium by the Trojan. Memorials may be made payable to USD#273 Education Foundation with a memo of Trojan maintenance in care of the family at 511 W. Republic Avenue, Salina, KS 67401 or USD#273 District Office, 3075 US 24 Hwy A, Beloit, KS 67420.
BELOIT, KS
KSHAA Citizenship Winners

The Beloit 8th Grade KSHAA Citizenship Winners are from left to right: Charlie Burke and Autumn Lorenz. The recipients of this award were selected by junior high teachers based on their character shown in the classroom and also at school sponsored events. The award reads: for excellence as an exemplary ...
BELOIT, KS
Western Iowa Today

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders. Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July. Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve. The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine’s generating components.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Jordan competes at Liberty Missouri Youth Track Meet

LIBERTY, MO. – Meeka Jordan competed in the Windsteppers Paster Donald D. Ford Developmental Meet in Liberty Missouri Saturday, May 21, at William Jewell College, Greene Stadium. There were over 60 teams with athletes ages from 4 to 18 from Kansas and Missouri attending the meet. Jordan earned a gold ...
LIBERTY, MO
KSNT News

G’s Cheesecake, a casualty of pandemic, owner says

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Another Topeka business is making the hard decision to shut down, and the owners are clear, they believe the pandemic is creating difficult times for small businesses. Late last week, G’s Cheesecakes and More, located at 821 SW 21st Street, announced it would be closing temporarily. “After almost three years into the […]
TOPEKA, KS
ksal.com

South Salina Construction Project Begins

A project to replace deteriorated concrete panels at a busy intersection in Salina is underway. According to the City of Salina the project at the intersection of Ohio, Belmont, and Wayne started on Wednesday. During construction, the outside through lanes of Ohio, the southbound to westbound turn lane, and one...
SALINA, KS
KVOE

No chickens reportedly harmed after coop fire in Hartford

No injuries were reported, either to humans or animals, after a chicken coop apparently caught fire in Hartford on Sunday. Several Lyon County fire departments — Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Olpe and Emporia — were dispatched to the 200 block of Main around 5 pm. It took roughly 30 minutes to get the put out once firefighters arrived. At this time, it’s unclear if any chickens were in the coop when the fire started.
HARTFORD, KS
KVOE

City leaders to meet soon after Emporia State announces plans to close Center for Early Childhood Education, demolish Butcher Education Center

By August 2023, Emporia State University’s Center for Early Childhood Education will close its doors for good. On Friday, the university announced its plans to end CECE operations by next summer as part of 2014 Campus Master Plan to demolish Butcher Education Center — in the process, ending service to 40 children currently enrolled.
EMPORIA, KS
mcpherson.edu

$25M Surprise Gift Announced During McPherson College Commencement

Commencement Speaker Dr. Melanie Lundquist encourages students to persevere and embrace the nuances in life as she announces largest gift in college’s history. California philanthropists and Giving Pledge Signatories Drs. Melanie and Richard Lundquist, LHD, shocked the McPherson College community during its 134th Commencement Ceremony, announcing the couple’s $25 million gift to the college for the Building Community Campaign – the largest gift in the college’s 135-year history. The Lundquists gift completes the campaign early, having raised $53 million in under three years. It is the largest gift ever to a small, private liberal arts college in Kansas and among one of the largest to any college in Kansas. The previous largest gift to McPherson College was $10 million.
MCPHERSON, KS

