Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras made an early exit from today’s game due to what the team described as right hamstring tightness. The injury occurred in the third inning as after Contreras had singled and then stolen second base, he bolted for third on what ended up being a foul ball from Seiya Suzuki. The catcher immediately grabbed at his right hamstring and, following a visit from the team trainer, left the game.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 48 MINUTES AGO