North Stonington, CT

Despite small turnout, North Stonington voters pass annual budget with ease

By Jason Vallee Sun staff writer
Westerly Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH STONINGTON — Less than 400 voters took to the polls on Monday to vote in the town’s annual budget referendum, but officials are hopeful that the low turnout was indicative of satisfied residents as separate questions on the budget, pandemic spending and a policy change all passed by a 2...

providenceri.gov

Statement from Mayor Elorza on Signing of Historic $124 Million American Rescue Plan Act Budget

Mayor Jorge O. Elorza today made the following statement after signing the City’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) budget:. “Today, I was proud to join members of the City Council and community members as I signed a historic $124 million American Rescue Plan Act budget into law, allocating our remaining ARPA funding to programs and investments that will build an equitable, resilient recovery for Providence. I am especially proud that our process involved robust community engagement with the voices of over 1,500 residents and I appreciate our COVID-19 Recovery and Resiliency Task Force members for their hard work and their recommendations. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, the funding provided through the American Rescue Plan Act will provide historic investments in housing, infrastructure, community organizations, youth, economic stability, and so much more, positioning Providence to recover and grow in the years to come. I’m grateful for the collaboration and partnership of the Providence City Council and the many Providence community members who engaged with this process through surveys, meetings and more. I look forward to working with the community to put these dollars into actions.”
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

Boris, Bumgardner vie for newly aligned 41st District Seat

STONINGTON — For candidates in the newly aligned Connecticut 41st House District, victory in 2022 could very well rely on a group of untapped voters that will now account for more than a quarter of those eligible to cast votes in the district: residents of Mystic and Stonington Borough.
STONINGTON, CT
North Stonington, CT
Connecticut Government
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces launch of new state Child Tax Rebate

Conn. (WTNH) — The state has 300,00 postcards going out in the mail Thursday notifying residents that they can qualify for up to $750, depending on how many children they have and claim on their taxes. This offers some tax relief for parents like Tracey Scott of Windsor, a stay at home grandma raising four […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island closed to public starting May 23

NEW SHOREHAM , R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said Thursday the Mohegan Bluffs staircase on Block Island will be closed to visitors due to repairs starting May 23. The staircase, which is part of the Edward S. Payne overlook on the island, will be...
POLITICS
ABC6.com

McKee to tour new industrial space in North Kingstown

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Gov. Dan McKee will be in North Kingstown on Wednesday to tour a new industrial space at Quonset Business Park. The industrial campus will include 10 buildings once finished, bringing industrial and warehouse space to that area. “These sites allow businesses to grow at...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
#Board Of Education
iheart.com

Rhode Island Counties Return To Masking Amid Growing Covid Cases

Amid growing cases of Covid throughout the listening area, the Rhode Island Health Department is issuing a mask advisory for Bristol, Kent, Providence and Washington among others. "With COVID-19 now an endemic disease in Rhode Island, we should expect moderate increases and decreases in our COVID-19 levels over the coming...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GreenwichTime

Seven People’s United bank branches in CT to close in August

M&T Bank has told Connecticut banking regulators it will close seven supermarket branches in August that are currently operating as People’s United locations. M&T officials notified the state Department of Banking of the closures last week, five weeks after its $8.3 billion acquisition of Bridgeport-based People’s United was completed. The seven Stop & Shop supermarket branches that will be closing on Aug. 12 are in Bristol, New Fairfield, Newtown, Norwalk, Pawcatuck, Vernon and Windsor.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Westerly Sun

DEM restocks local freshwater areas for Memorial Day weekend

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has stocked freshwaters across Rhode Island with hatchery-raised trout for Memorial Day weekend, a popular time for recreational fishing. The following local waterbodies have been stocked:. • Pawcatuck River, Bradford/Hopkinton/Westerly; Burdickville Access, Hopkinton/Charlestown; Lower Shannock Access, Charlestown, Richmond Landing, Westerly;...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

Letter: Let’s start teaching cursive writing in schools again

We older folks had a discussion recently with several teachers about script writing. We continue to write it and the youngsters do not write script in their classes. Teachers will not teach it any longer and say it is now obsolete due to technologies as replacements. They say “Newspapers and books are becoming obsolete as well.” Will these be in print (same for signing checks, reading documents, etc.)?
WESTERLY, RI
Newport Buzz

CDC recommends indoor masks for most of Rhode Island

Mirroring increases being seen throughout the region and country, the COVID-19 community levels in four Rhode Island counties are now designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as “high” – Bristol County, Kent County, Providence County, and Washington County. Newport County is at “medium.”
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
Turnto10.com

City fines Providence shopping plaza owner linked to rat problem

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — City leaders are taking action after a Providence woman reached out to NBC 10 News about the poor conditions in the shopping plaza near her home on Smith Street. Homeowner Anita Watkins has been living in the historic 1872 Charles Dowler Home in Providence for...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Eyewitness News

Electric prices to increase in Conn.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A teen accused of stabbing and killing a 17-year-old high school student at a house party in Shelton faced a judge on Thursday. Updated: 10 hours ago. City of Hartford awards $225k+ for community projects. Updated: 10 hours...
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

VP Kamala Harris Delivers Keynote Address at Coast Guard Academy

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address at the United States Coast Guard Academy's commencement ceremony in New London on Wednesday. Harris commended all of the cadets for their hard work and applauded them for what they have accomplished. She said the Cadets are doing the critical work to protect our country, advance our interests and shape the trajectory of world affairs.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

20 Towns in 20 Days: Norwich

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - 20 Towns in 20 Days took a trip to Norwich. The corner of Market Street is now home to popular pizza place La Stella’s. The family-owned shop has delicious New York style pizza, but before La Stella’s opened in 2001, it used to be a café throughout the 90′s.
NORWICH, CT
Valley Breeze

Cumberland begins trapping beavers

CUMBERLAND – The town of Cumberland has hired a professional trapper who has caught three beavers off Sunnyside Drive, where rising water is threatening properties. Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais said additional traps are being set up at the Monastery and elsewhere. It’s the most aggressive approach to date toward...
CUMBERLAND, RI

