Las Vegas, NV

Bivol shouldn’t give Canelo a rematch says Erislandy Lara

BoxingNews24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Sam Volz: Erislandy Lara says Dmitry Bivol shouldn’t take the risk of facing Canelo Alvarez a second time because there’s too much risk of him being “gypped” in the rematch. Canelo, 31, has a rematch clause in his contract for his fight with Bivol,...

www.boxingnews24.com

