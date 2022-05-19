Bivol shouldn’t give Canelo a rematch says Erislandy Lara

Manny Pacquiao is forced to throw in the towel after fighting until the bitter end in his bid to become the next president of the Philippines. The results of the 2022 Philippine Election saw Pacquiao place a distant third in the presidential race, prompting the current Senator and former eight-division champion to concede defeat late Tuesday evening. Pacquiao secured 3,629,547 votes (6.86%) with more than 98% of the polling precincts reporting results as of Wednesday morning, well behind likely winner Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr., the son of former president and dictator Ferdinand Sr.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 10 DAYS AGO