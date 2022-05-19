ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eastern Pa. casino fined $20k for allowing self-excluded person to gamble over 4 days

By Sarah Cassi
 2 days ago
Wind Creek is being fined $20,000 for letting a person on the self-exclusion list gamble at the Bethlehem casino. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) said a person on the board’s self-exclusion list was able to gamble at table games during a number of visits over a four-day...

LehighValleyLive.com

Wind Creek waited too long to address issue of unattended kids at casino | Turkeys & Trophies

Enacting a plan to ensure children aren’t left unattended on a casino property is a great idea, but it’s astonishing that it took 147 incidents involving 268 children over four years at one site for the plan to be developed. That’s our takeaway from the announcement this week that Wind Creek Casino in Bethlehem is putting new measures in place to not only deter parents or guardians from leaving kids alone, but detecting incidents as well. To be fair to Wind Creek, Las Vegas Sands owned the casino for part of the four years assessed and deserves some criticism. Blame for the delay in not only enacting the plan, but publicly acknowledging the severity of the problem, also falls on the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, which has regulatory oversight of the casino and should have been pressing this issue much sooner. Even the Northampton County District Attorney’s Office, which has jurisdiction over prosecution of criminal activity at the casino, seemed caught off guard by the announcement. The assistant district attorney who handles child abuse cases said neither Wind Creek nor the liquor control board contacted the office about the issue. This was a major oversight considering the role law enforcement could have as a deterrent. As for what’s in Wind Creek’s plan, there will be more signage in and around the casino, increased training for staff, and mobile patrols in parking areas and foot patrols inside by outside security. This is a good start. It would have been better had it happened long before the number of unattended children surpassed 100.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. food preparation plant set to lay off more than 200 in July

More than 200 people at a Moosic food preparation plant will lose their jobs this summer, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry. Effective July 17, Preferred Meals Systems Inc., will lay off 217 people at its facility at 4135 Birney Ave. and 120 people in Philadelphia, according to a notice filed Friday in accordance with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.
MOOSIC, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

Here's what's happening at businesses around the Lehigh Valley and beyond. Il Gaatano Ristorante held a ribbon-cutting Friday at its 665 Columbus Ave., Phillipsburg, location. The restaurant is under new administration and has a new menu, including salads ($7 to $9), pasta ($15 to $23), and a range of antipasti, chicken, veal and fish dishes from about $15 to $25.
EASTON, PA
#Slot Machine#Off Track Betting#Eastern Pa#Bethlehem#Pgcb#Hollywood Casino#Penn National Race Course
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown weekly real estate update

Compiled major statistics for the Allentown, PA metro area real estate market for the four weeks ended May 15, 2022. Originally published on zerodown.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
thevalleyledger.com

Treasury Department cites Northampton County for success with ERAP program

Northampton County has been cited on the Federal Treasury website for its successful use of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). To prevent evictions, the County hired tenant navigators to complete networking within the courts and work to connect tenants to social services through a variety of partnerships. “Our Department...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Interview with Rob Leiser of Leiser’s Rental Barn – By: Janel Spiegel and Joe Scrizzi

In life sometimes you wind up at places you don’t expect to wind up at. I was invited by my fellow The Valley Ledger contributor and friend, Joe Scrizzi to the Rental Barn, Leiser’s Rental Barn for a photoshoot. It’s one of my favorite places of all-time. It’s such a unique place. Leiser’s has been in business for 74 years. Joe Scrizzi and myself interviewed the owner, Rob Leiser who is full of surprises, the man is a good soul, a hard worker and always working. There are so many fascinating aspects about this place. The barn alone is beautiful.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown lowers age requirement to be lifeguard at city pools

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown has lowered the age requirement to work as a lifeguard at city pools. People now need to be 15 years old in order to become a lifeguard. The city says it is aiming to ensure its pools are adequately staffed. Candidates must maintain a current, valid...
ALLENTOWN, PA
phillyvoice.com

Upper Darby business owner gets 30 months over SEPTA fraud scheme

A Delaware County man convicted for his role in a scheme that defrauded SEPTA out of over $1 million was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison. Mark Irvello, 57, of Broomall, was sentenced to 30 months on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to theft, bribery and wire fraud charges in February, the Delco Times reports. He owns MSI Tool Repair and Supply in Upper Darby.
UPPER DARBY, PA
MyChesCo

Member of Philadelphia ‘Hilltop’ Drug Gang Sentenced to Prison

PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Paul Robinson, 32, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced this week to 15 years and eight months in prison, and six years of supervised release by United States District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter for distributing narcotics as part of the Hilltop Drug Trafficking Group (DTG), an organization responsible for putting large amounts heroin and other narcotics including crack cocaine, oxycodone and fentanyl on the streets of West, Southwest, and Northwest Philadelphia, and Upper Darby between 2013 and 2018.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
