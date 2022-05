GAYLORD, Mich. — Authorities in Michigan say at least two people have died, and 44 others were injured after a tornado touched down in Otsego County on Friday. On Friday, Michigan State Police took to Twitter to update the public about the damage the tornado caused in Gaylord, including trees and power lines blocking roadways and businesses and homes being damaged.

GAYLORD, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO