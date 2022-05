An Arkansas fan caught a raccoon in stands at Baum Walker Stadium the other night! While the watching the game, fans could hear the raccoon moving along below them. One fan reached down and grabbed it. He then proceeded to walk it out of the park and toss it gently to the side and let it run off. Unfortunately, the raccoon didn’t leave without giving the man a bite on his arm. He was taken to the hospital and treated for the bite as well as given a rabies shot to be safe.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO