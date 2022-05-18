ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, KS

St. John’s Catholic graduates ten seniors

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELOIT – The St. John’s Catholic High School graduated 10 seniors on...

SVCF awards scholarships

BELOIT — The Solomon Valley Community Foundation has awarded scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year. This includes one scholarship that is being renewed for recipients from previous years.• The Fine Arts Future Development Summer Camp Scholarship is for junior and senior high school students in the Solomon ...
SOLOMON, KS
Kevin Kohler, 68, Beloit

BELOIT – Kevin Kohler was born in Beloit, Kansas, January 19, 1954, and passed away of natural causes around April 16, 2022, in Dallas, Oregon. Still here to love and miss him, are his sister Pam Wessling and husband John Paul, of El Dorado Hills, California, and brother Lanny Kohler and wife, Lynn, of Salina, Kansas, as well as nephews, nieces and greatnephews and great-nieces. An informal visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022, 1-3 p.m. at the Beloit High School stadium by the Trojan. Memorials may be made payable to USD#273 Education Foundation with a memo of Trojan maintenance in care of the family at 511 W. Republic Avenue, Salina, KS 67401 or USD#273 District Office, 3075 US 24 Hwy A, Beloit, KS 67420.
BELOIT, KS

