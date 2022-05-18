ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Jordan competes at Salt City Track

beloitcall.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUTCHINSON – Meeka Jordan traveled to Hutchinson Kansas Saturday, May 14, to...

www.beloitcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
beloitcall.com

Palen and Dubbert place in All-Conference track

WICHITA – The American Conference Track and field championships were held in Wichita, Ks. May 12-15. Two St. John’ s High School alumni, Davis Dubbert and Brady Palen, participated and scored big points in helping the team with a surprise victory over perennial power and five time defending champion Houston.It ...
WICHITA, KS
beloitcall.com

Kevin Kohler, 68, Beloit

BELOIT – Kevin Kohler was born in Beloit, Kansas, January 19, 1954, and passed away of natural causes around April 16, 2022, in Dallas, Oregon. Still here to love and miss him, are his sister Pam Wessling and husband John Paul, of El Dorado Hills, California, and brother Lanny Kohler and wife, Lynn, of Salina, Kansas, as well as nephews, nieces and greatnephews and great-nieces. An informal visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022, 1-3 p.m. at the Beloit High School stadium by the Trojan. Memorials may be made payable to USD#273 Education Foundation with a memo of Trojan maintenance in care of the family at 511 W. Republic Avenue, Salina, KS 67401 or USD#273 District Office, 3075 US 24 Hwy A, Beloit, KS 67420.
BELOIT, KS
beloitcall.com

KSHAA Citizenship Winners

The Beloit 8th Grade KSHAA Citizenship Winners are from left to right: Charlie Burke and Autumn Lorenz. The recipients of this award were selected by junior high teachers based on their character shown in the classroom and also at school sponsored events. The award reads: for excellence as an exemplary ...
BELOIT, KS
beloitcall.com

SVCF awards scholarships

BELOIT — The Solomon Valley Community Foundation has awarded scholarships to area students for the upcoming academic year. This includes one scholarship that is being renewed for recipients from previous years.• The Fine Arts Future Development Summer Camp Scholarship is for junior and senior high school students in the Solomon ...
SOLOMON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy