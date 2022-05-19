New proposal for Board of Health governing body structure brought forth by city commissioner

City Commissioner Joe McKenney provided an update and a draft proposal regarding negotiations with the county over the makeup of the governing body that will oversee the Board of Health during Tuesday night’s work session.

McKenney’s proposal for the makeup of the body, required following the Legislature’s passage of HB 121, would be to include two county commissioners and one city commissioner that would serve as voting members. McKenney said this comes after weeks of conversations with County Commissioner Joe Briggs, as well as the other members of the county commission individually.

“They can accept it, they can reject it, or they can make a counteroffer,” McKenney said Tuesday. “The county commissioner and I, we made progress, we made a lot of progress, but we’re at an impasse where we can’t agree to a final decision. But we're close enough that I wanted to bring it up to this body for discussion.”

The governing body would have the power to amend decisions made by the Board of Health in a time of emergency. HB 121 passed in reaction to mask requirements implemented by local Health Officers during the COVID-19 pandemic. McKenney's draft also outlines that members in the governing body also not be members on the Board of Health.

The makeup of the interim governing body includes all three county commissioners and an ex-officio member from the city, Mayor Bob Kelly has served in that capacity in recent weeks. The interim body worked together to hold interviews and ultimately choose CCHD nurse Abigail Hill as the next Public Health Officer following Trisha Gardner’s departure in December.

The interim agreement between the city and county is set to dissolve in June.

The city and county are also involved in litigation surrounding the dispute over the makeup of this governing body. The city sought to get legal opinion after the county contended that the body should be made up exclusively of county commissioners, without an ex-officio city member.

The dispute is currently in Judge Elizabeth Best’s court, but there’s potential that the city and county can come to an agreement outside of court.

During Tuesday night’s work session, McKenney said he spoke with the sponsor for HB 121, Rep. David Bedey of Hamilton, who said when it comes to a multiple jurisdictional health department, like the City-County Health Department, any elected official may serve on the governing body.

The proposal would have to be put on the agenda for an upcoming city meeting to allow for public input, Mayor Kelly said during the session.

The city and county’s working relationship surrounding the City-County Health Department was agreed to in 1975. McKenney said that the county wanted to use the conversations surrounding this governing body to discuss the 1975 agreement as well as other city-county agreements that date back to the same period.

Briggs brought these same points up when city and county officials first met to discuss the governing board issue in the summer of 2021.

McKenney’s draft of the proposal for the makeup of the governing body, as it currently reads, would include all other conditions in the 1975 agreement surrounding the health department.

The proposal is designed to be signed by all three county commissioners as well as City Manager Greg Doyon with approval signatures from both city and county attorneys.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: New proposal for Board of Health governing body structure brought forth by city commissioner