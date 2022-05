For the 16 seniors on Midland-Dow's boys' lacrosse roster, this postseason is their last chance to make some memories. And on Friday, they certainly appeared ready to make the most of the opportunity. Midland-Dow raced out to a big early lead and continued to build on it as the game wore on, beating visiting Swartz Creek 19-2 in a Division 1 regional quarterfinal at the Dow turf field. Midland-Dow improves to 14-3 and advances to next Friday's regional semifinal against either Petoskey or Saginaw Heritage, which will be held at Midland Stadium at 5:30 p.m.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO