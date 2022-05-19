ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton holds commencement ceremony for 2020 graduates who missed out during pandemic

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago
The Princeton University class of 2020 was back on campus on Wednesday because they finally got to have an in-person graduation ceremony. The original commencement was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was the first time many had been to campus since March 2020.

“Class of 2020 – you got the perfect graduation weather this morning,” said Princeton University President Christopher Eisgruber. “And after a two year-wait, you deserve it.”

More than 1,000 members of the 1,200-member undergraduate course returned to campus to walk in an in-person ceremony. Two years ago, the class of 2020 had a virtual commencement in the midst of the pandemic’s first wave.

“Each of you has lost something precious and irreplaceable,” said Eisgruber.

The graduates say that they were happy to be back and to finally have their ceremony.

“Very surreal, missing that final part of our Princeton journey,” said Zoe Barnswell.

“I remember seeing my friends and thinking it was the last time I was going to see them for I don’t know how long,” said Jackson Artis.

Eisgruber said that no class since World War II has had to wait two years for an in-person graduation ceremony.

For the second year in a row, commencement was held here at Powers Stadium. After the ceremony was over, students walked across pedestrian bridges and reunited with their celebrating families.

“You never thought you were going to get to this day. And we did – and it’s fantastic,” said Wayne Kimbell.

The most popular concentration in the Princeton class of 2020 was computer science with 158 graduates.

