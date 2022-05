Offense of any kind was at a premium tonight, with each team able to push runs across in only one inning respectively. Courtesy of a double and some hustle by Gleyber Torres in the first, the Yankees were able to scratch across one more run in their productive inning than the Orioles were able to in theirs, allowing them to come away with a tightly-fought 3-2 victory Wednesday night to clinch their ninth-straight series victory.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO