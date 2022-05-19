ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne named a top 50 place to live

By Ethan Dahlen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z93KU_0fitjDpB00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you like living in Fort Wayne, you’re not the only one.

An article from the U.S News and World Report ranked Fort Wayne as the 48th best place to live in the United States.

According to the article, Fort Wayne has a number of attractive features. The article said, “With its low cost of living and quiet neighborhoods, Fort Wayne, Indiana, is an excellent place to buy a house, start a career, launch a business and raise children.”

Kristen Guthrie, Vice President of Marketing and Communications with Visit Fort Wayne was thrilled about the ranking.

Guthrie pointed to a number of reasons the city deserved the distinction, saying, “So whether it’s because of our good schools, some of the things like our good hospital system were included, but also they really talked about new living opportunities downtown, that development on the river.”

US News and World Report also ranked Fort Wayne the 58th best place to retire and the fifth cheapest place to live.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 3

Related
The Waynedale News

GFL Becomes Fort Wayne’s Next Garbage Handler

GFL Environmental USA has received the necessary approvals to become the City of Fort Wayne’s garbage and recycling hauler effective July 1. City Council unanimously approved a contract between the City of Fort Wayne and GFL. And the City of Fort Wayne’s Board of Public Works approved the same contract.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
inkfreenews.com

Seven Bids Opened For Arnolt Demolition

WARSAW – Seven companies are vying for the chance to demolish one of Warsaw’s oldest eyesores. The city board of works and safety opened seven bids ranging from $178,000 to $370,000 to take down the old Arnolt building in Warsaw. The city of Warsaw is coordinating efforts to...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

Mad Anthony’s Lakeview Ale House to close

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE)– After serving customers for the past decade, the owners of the Mad Anthony’s Lakeview Ale House on Lake James have decided to close the eatery. The decision to close the restaurant was announced on the Mad Anthony website and Facebook page. We have made the...
ANGOLA, IN
WOWO News

Sustainable food producer announces $100M facility for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A New Jersey-based food producer has announced plans to invest $100 million to build a facility in Fort Wayne and create 100 jobs over the next two years. Do Good Foods takes un-used foods, like produce from grocery stores, and converts it into animal feed, which is then fed to chickens.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us News#The U S News And#World Report#Us News And
WANE 15

Angola’s Burney signs to run at Defiance College

ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) – After helping leading Angola High School to a sectional title on Thursday, senior Alex Burney made his college choice official on Friday afternoon as he signed to run track and cross country at Defiance College in Ohio.
ANGOLA, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier Communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ List

U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming in at number 48, up 25...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

Empowered Volleyball Academy honors 24 seniors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Empowered Volleyball Academy honored its group of 24 seniors signing to play in college on Wednesday evening. Emma Lyons- Marian University Kristin Bobay-Texas A & M Corpus Christi (Beach) Lea Mummert- IU Kokomo University Kaley Matney- Cedarville University Haley Kruse- Huntington University Hope Moring-Franklin College Chloe Pierce-Hillsdale College Reagan […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE-TV

Commissioners approve subdivision near GM plant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sizeable residential development in far southwest Allen County has received an OK. The Allen County Commissioners on Friday approved plans for Cedar Grove, a proposed 207-lot subdivision with ponds and cul-de-sacs on nearly 78 aces of farm fields at the corner of Feighner and Tom Worrel roads, near Interstates 69 and 469.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Victim Identified In Tuesday Cement Truck Crash In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the man who crashed into a cement truck on Tuesday has died from his injuries. According to reports from Indiana State Police, the cement truck was headed south on US 27 when an SUV was crossing US 27 from Flatrock Road. The report indicates that the SUV did not yield the right of way to the cement truck, causing the crash. The driver of the SUV, 68-year-old Randolph Kearby of Columbia City was first said to be in critical condition but later died from their injuries Thursday morning, according to the coroner. The driver of the cement truck was reported to have only suffered minor injuries. Kearby’s death was ruled an accident, marking the 16th fatal motor vehicle crash in Allen County so far this year.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Carroll, Homestead win boys track sectional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll bested a strong field at North Side High School for a sectional crown while Homestead was dominant at the New Haven High School sectional in winning a team title on a busy night for boys track in northeast Indiana. At Chambers Field, Carroll tallied 136 points to top second-place […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

Food producer plans $100M plant near Fort Wayne airport; 100 jobs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A sustainable food producer plans to launch an animal-feed production facility near Fort Wayne International Airport. Do Good Foods will invest up to $100 million in the facility, planned for a recently completed shell building at 8645 Aviation Dr. The location could employ up to 100 workers by the end of 2024.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Public comments provided on Foster Park golf course

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WANE)- Fort Wayne residents will be able to weigh in on what changes should be made to the Foster Park Golf Course. Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is hosting a public meeting on May 19 at 6 p.m. at the Indian Village Park`s Sears Pavilion at 1701 Bluffton Road. The meeting will allow officials to hear from community members about potential upgrades and improvements they would like to see made to the Foster Park Golf Course ahead of the course’s 100th anniversary.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Elkhart County Dairy Farm Finds Niche

Crystal Springs Creamery in Osceola sits where a paved road ends and a gravel path begins. It’s not far from where the urban bustle of Elkhart County and St. Joseph County speeds by. It’s there where dairy farmer Tim Martin and his family developed an idyllic farmstead and dairy.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy