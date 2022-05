HARDINSBURG (05/19/22) — The Breckinridge County Health Department said in a social media posting (see below) it is working with community partners to address the on-going shortages in baby formula. In the meantime, they are advising not to use homemade formula or dilute it, wait until the prescribed age to begin milk and consult with your health care provider if needing to change formula. They would suggest calling retailers in advance to see if supplies are available before heading to the store.

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO