BA installed LED street signs at 28 intersections throughout city

By Ryan Beck, FOX23 News
 2 days ago
BA installed LED street signs at 28 intersections throughout city. Courtesy: City if Broken Arrow.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow (BA) street crews installed LED lighted street signs at 28 intersections throughout the city, replacing the opaque metal street signs.

The blue and white LED street signs are meant to grab attention and illuminate the routes for both motorists and pedestrians in the city.

>>>MORE: Broken Arrow officials hope new inflatable water park will boost local economy.

BA said LED’s produce stronger light than incandescent bulbs, use less energy, don’t burn through the filament, last longer and create less waste with no ultraviolet emissions.

For a list of the intersections, click here.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Broken Arrow to start improvements on busy intersection

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced their plans to improve on the intersection of New Orleans Street and Elm Place Tuesday evening. “The contract has been awarded, and construction will begin soon on the intersection of New Orleans and Elm Place. We expect work to start around the first of June. Thank you, Broken Arrow. This project would not be possible without your approval of the 2018 General Obligation Bond,” the city said in a statement.
KRMG

Wreck causes power outage in midtown and north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla — UPDATE (5/19 4:07 p.m.) — Wayne Greene with PSO told FOX23 that power has been restored to all customers who lost power due to the crash. The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said that a single car crash on 1st Street near south Utica Ave. caused a small grass fire and power outage in midtown and north Tulsa.
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Receives Pathfinder Assessment Report

Service & Technology Corporation (STC) issues its Pathfinder Parkway assessment report to the City of Bartlesville. According to Bartlesville’s City Beat, the results suggest that the bird sanctuary in Robinwood Park, a culvert between the former Will Rogers Elementary School on Frank Phillips Boulevard and Sooner Park, and the path north of the Riverside RV Park at Adams Boulevard and Quapaw Avenue are the sites along the trail system that are the most in need of repairs.
KTUL

Creek Nation Muscogee Casino announces reopening of Muskogee location

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Muscogee Nation Gaming Enterprises officials announced the reopening of its Muskogee location. The location will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20, at 3420 West Peak Boulevard. This location was closed over two weeks ago due to severe weather on May 4 that resulted...
bartlesvilleradio.com

BPD Warms of Scam Targeting Businesses

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) warns of a new scam going around town that is targeting businesses. According to a release from the BPD, people are calling businesses, posing as corporate leaders and telling employees their managers are under investigation. They are then directing the employees to take all of their nightly deposits to one of the two bitcoin ATM kiosks in Bartlesville.
mvskokemedia.com

Vehicle tags on tap for regular session

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – The Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council held an Emergency Session on May 11 at the Mound Building to address a single Act of the NC. The Council excused Representative Robert Hufft, with Rep. Galen Cloud absent, and Rep. Joseph Hicks late; constituting a quorum of 13 present and three absent.
news9.com

Several Cars Towed From PGA Parking Overflow Lot

TULSA, Oklahoma - Even though Promenade Mall is a designated parking spot, some people had cars towed Thursday because where they shouldn't park wasn't clearly marked. Workers were still trying to fix that this morning. News On 6's Emory Bryan had more.
KRMG

Tulsa police investigate body found in church parking lot

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a body found in a church parking lot in east Tulsa Friday morning. Homicide detectives were called to Christview Christian Church near East 21st Street and South Garnett Road, where a body was found underneath a car. Police said around 5:30 a.m.,...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Game Warden, Owasso native saves man’s life near Flint Creek Water Park

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — A Game Warden is being called a hero after his quick actions saved a life near Flint Creek Water Park in Delaware County earlier this month. According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Riley Willman jumped into the creek to save a man who was drowning. The creek was full due to large amount of rain that fell the night before.
