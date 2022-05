Stepinac High School has named Carlos Sanchez Jr. of New Rochelle as Valedictorian and Eduardo Ramirez of Peekskill as Salutatorian of the Class of 2022. The honored students will deliver their addresses during Stepinac’s 72nd Annual Commencement Exercises to be held Thursday, May 26 at the renowned all-boys Catholic high school in White Plains.

WHITE PLAINS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO