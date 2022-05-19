ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, WI

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-18 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Shawano by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Green Bay. Target Area: Shawano A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN MENOMINEE AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 714 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Neopit, or 18 miles northwest of Shawano, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Neopit, Red River, Gresham, Bowler, Lyndhurst, Middle Village and Zoar. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, Iron, Polk, Price by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 14:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Barron; Bayfield; Burnett; Douglas; Iron; Polk; Price; Rusk; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 238 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BARRON BAYFIELD BURNETT DOUGLAS IRON POLK PRICE RUSK SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Over 2,000 customers lose power in Eau Claire, Altoona Friday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A power outage affected over 2,000 customers in Eau Claire and Altoona Friday morning. According to Xcel Energy, 2,233 customers were without power as of 6:55 a.m. Friday morning. The outage initially affected about 5.5% of Xcel Energy customers in Eau Claire County. As of...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Fire Department Responds to Deer vs Motorcycle Crash

The Neillsville Fire Department responded to a motorcycle vs deer accident Tuesday evening. According to Neillsville Fire Chief Matt Meyer, they received the call of a motorcycle vs deer accident around 8:05pm Tuesday evening. The accident occurred three miles east of Neillsville on Highway 10. The occupant of the motorcycle was transported to Marshfield Medical Center-Neillsville.
NEILLSVILLE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

3 people killed in Rusk County crash Saturday identified

TOWN OF WILLARD (RUSK COUNTY), Wis. (WEAU) - The three people killed in a crash Saturday afternoon in Rusk County are identified. 24-year-old Christian Ollinger of Ladysmith, 32-year-old Matthew Krisik of Hawkins and 41-year-old Shanna Krisik of Hawkins died after their vehicles collided head-on in the crash, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
RUSK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Car vs Dump Truck Accident in Wood County

On May 16th, at approximately 5:56 p.m., the Wood County Sheriff's Department responded to a car vs. dump truck crash on County Highway N near Bethel Road in the Township of Richfield. A vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Phillip Prust of Marshfield, was traveling westbound on County Highway N and collided...
spmetrowire.com

Stevens Point police announce increased traffic enforcement with style

Police Chief Bob Kussow said the SPPD has stepped up its traffic enforcement recently—and motorists should expect that to continue. Kussow, who became the city’s new police chief on May 3, said for most of the COVID-19 pandemic, officers were more “reactive” when it came to traffic enforcement to avoid unnecessary contact or unwittingly help spread the virus.
STEVENS POINT, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

74-year-old man killed when pinned under tractor in Bangor Township

BANGOR, Wis. (WKBT) — A 74-year-old man was killed when he was pinned under a tractor in a farm field Wednesday in Bangor Township, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s Emergency Dispatch Center received a call about the accident on Prairie Road  at about 6 p.m., according to a sheriff’s office news release Thursday. First responders...
cwbradio.com

Clark County Sheriff's Department Warns Residents of Scam Activity

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has been made aware of recent scam activity in the county. Some of these con-artists sound very professional and have well thought out scams but are defrauding hundreds of people daily. One of the recent scams that have been reported to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office include:
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Dog found floating in Twin Lake

TOWN OF SPRINGWATER, Wis. (WBAY) - A small dog was found floating in Twin Lake Monday, according to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) received an email about the dog around 10:30 a.m. DNR wardens reached out to the Waushara County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the scene once DNR wardens found the dog.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

74-Year-Old Man Dies Of Injuries He Suffered While Pinned Under Tractor

Authorities in western Wisconsin say a 74-year-old man has died of the injuries he suffered while he was pinned under a tractor. W-K-B-T / T-V reports the accident happened Wednesday at about 6:00 p-m in a farm field in Bangor Township in La Crosse County. Emergency responders say they found James Russell Johnson was already dead. He had been pulling a fertilizer spreader across a slope when the machinery tipped off, landing on top of him.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

New Lisbon man arrested after shooting at person in Juneau County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he shot at a person at a Juneau residence earlier in the day. The Juneau County Communications Center was notified about the incident by the victim at approximately 1:16 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office said.
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

2 injured, 1 critically, in Wood Co. crash

Two people were injured, one critically, following a Monday night crash in Wood County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 6 p.m. on County Hwy. N near Bethel Road in the town of Richfield. Wood County Sheriff’s officials say the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a dump truck that collided head on.
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse Co. man dies after getting pinned under tractor

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse County man is dead following a farming accident. According to the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call came in around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 for a man pinned under a tractor in a field on Prairie Road in the Town of Bangor.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

23-year-old goes missing while swimming in Wisconsin river

MENOMONIE, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 23-year-old went missing while swimming in the Red Cedar River in Dunn County, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, according to the Menomonie Police Department. The man was swimming in the river at Riverside Park in Menomonie around 3:23 p.m. when he went under the water but never resurfaced, police said. His friends attempted to save him but were unsuccessful.
MENOMONIE, WI

