The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to make people aware of recent scam activity that has been going on in the county. One of the recent scams going around is of a person calling to notify you that they are your family member and have been involved in an accident and need money. Then the scammer will pass the phone to someone who says they are representing that family member. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone who receives a phone call like this to take down a call back number and verify the whereabouts of the person reportedly calling, and to be cautious of anyone asking for money to be sent by FedEx or express mail. If you believe that you or someone you know has been scammed, you can report it to your local law enforcement agency.

CLARK COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO