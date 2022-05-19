ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Media Partners Worldwide CEO and founder endorses Deborah Castro for Long Beach City Council 3rd District

By courtesy
localocnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Beach business Media Partners Worldwide, Inc., (MPW) CEO and Founder Natalie Hale has endorsed City Council Candidate Deborah Castro for District 3, a recently redistricted area. “Deborah Castro has the common sense, business sense, and collaborative approach needed to be an effective city council member,” stated Hale. “Her...

localocnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
localocnews.com

Joe Stapleton Sets Newport Beach City Council Fundraising Record

Joe Stapleton’s campaign for City Council Member for District 1 has announced that $240,000 has been raised to date from nearly 500 donors. According to information from Stapleton’s campaign, that is a fundraising record and surpassing Councilman Duffield’s 2014 mark of $217,431. With six months to go...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Newport Beach City Council Meeting Agenda for May 24

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, May 24. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here: https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68240/72. A special joint meeting of the City Council and Finance Committee will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. A review of the proposed annual...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

The Great Park Reboot: Will Residents Get A Voice This Time?

Irvine residents living in the Great Park are demanding a seat at the decision-making table, and want a say on what’s being built at the park largely financed on their property tax bills. The Great Park was originally pitched as the shining jewel of Orange County, a West Coast...
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

The Lincoln Club of Orange County endorses Rhonda Shader for State Senate

California’s leading conservative donor organization, the Lincoln Club of Orange County, announced its endorsement of Rhonda Shader for California’s 34th State Senate District. Last year, the club awarded Rhonda Shader with the Lincoln Club Impact Award due to her leadership on Placentia City Council, staying firm on her...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
localocnews.com

Capo Unified Presents Trustees with Sample Ballot Measure for Potential Dana Hills Bond

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
DANA POINT, CA
localocnews.com

OCFA and Sharon Quirk Silva invite you to learn summer safety tips

The public is invited to learn summer safety tips that cover general public safety, home safety especially in regards to fires and wildires, and awareness of vector control safety relating to mosquitos and other bugs and varmints. Other topics will include barbecue and pool safety. The event will be held...
BUENA PARK, CA
localocnews.com

PROGRESS in Lending Names DocMagic Director of Client Services to 2022 Most Powerful Women in Fintech List

TORRANCE, Calif. /California Newswire/ — DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its director of client services, Lori Johnson, has been recognized by PROGRESS in Lending Association as a leading female technology professional in the mortgage industry. Now...
TORRANCE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Beach City Council#Commercial Real Estate#Mpw
localocnews.com

XG Communites names Yvonne Robinson Chief Operations Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. /California Newswire/ — California-based XG announced today the appointment of Yvonne Robinson as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, she will guide the company’s operations and growth, while overseeing the day-to-day management. “Yvonne’s strong record of leadership, execution and operational excellence makes her the ideal candidate to lead the next chapter of growth for XG and provide a valued experience to our partners,” said John Clarey, CEO of XG.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Panoringan: Building A Better Breakfast/Brunch – OC’s Newest Daytime Dinettes

Voice of OC’s food columnist — reporting on industry news, current events and trends. Panoringan’s prior work includes writing about food for eight years at the OC Weekly in which she interviewed more than 330 chefs, restauranteurs and industry professionals for her weekly “On the Line” column. She has been recognized by the Orange County Press Club and she also is a recurring guest on AM 830’s SoCal Restaurant Show.
localocnews.com

Newport Beach Lifeguards are Dedicated to Keeping Beachgoers Safe

America’s coastline measures 95,471 miles, give or take a few yards. Of that total, 6.2 iconic miles (give or take a few feet) belong to the city of Newport Beach. Not counting Newport’s many attractions, from shopping to dining to the arts, it is the Pacific that draws upwards of 10 million visitors annually to the city’s well-maintained sands and enticing surf.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

OC Human Relations Commission offers condolences in wake of Laguna Woods shooting

When we hear about senseless acts of violence such as the ones that took place in Dallas, Houston, and Buffalo, our hearts hurt and feel for the lives that were lost and affected. It is another thing entirely when we hear that it’s happened in our own backyard – it becomes more nuanced and real. On Sunday morning, the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods became a target of hate, and the impact of this shooting has reverberated throughout the County specifically in the senior Taiwanese American community. Hate activity in Orange County has steadily been on the rise nationally and locally. In Orange County, there has been an overall 42% increase in hate crimes since 2014. The Orange County 2020 Hate Crimes report indicated an 1800% increase in incidents motivated by anti-Asian hate. These increases span the racial/ethnic, religious, gender, sexual orientation, and other forms of violent hate.
LAGUNA WOODS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
localocnews.com

Come to the Getty+ Long Beach Summer Festival!

In celebration of the Getty Center’s 25th Anniversary, J. Paul Getty Trust is partnering up with neighborhoods across Los Angeles to produce ten bespoke community-centric festivals that embrace the local community and showcase Getty-inspired programming. The objective of Getty25 is to celebrate the joy of art throughout Los Angeles by meeting people where they live and creating enduring community partnerships for years to come.
LONG BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

OC Fair Feels Echoes of Anaheim FBI Corruption Probe

The FBI corruption probe into an exclusive “cabal” of powerful people who allegedly control Anaheim from behind the scenes has also put a spotlight on the relationships between board members on the OC Fairgrounds, of all places. As it turns out, a seatholder on the fairgrounds’ Governor-appointed Board...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Landauer: We Can’t Wait to Fix the Direct Care Crisis

I rarely use words like “crisis” when talking about California’s regional center system of community care, which provides vital services and supports to more than 360,000 people with developmental disabilities – more than 23,000 of them in Orange County. Throughout my career, I’ve been proud of how our service providers, advocates and professionals have not just coped but innovated in the face of budget crises and chronic underfunding by the State of California.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localocnews.com

Falling Short: Capo Unified Contends with Lack of Adequate Funding

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

Weekly message from Neighborhood Church: Being brave in a world of fear

2 Timothy 1:7 for God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control. It has been horrible! The news and social media are lit-up with images, stories, and the tragedy of more mass-shootings. One in Buffalo, New York. Shoppers were out picking up groceries for the week at the Tops market. One older woman was picking up food for her church, and an angry 18-year-old young man took her life along with 9 others. The New York Times is reporting the killing spree was racially motivated. That was Saturday. The very next day another shooter, this time in Orange County, California, went into a church, according to the Los Angeles Times and as he started shooting, a doctor did all he could to subdue the assailant. The doctor lost his life. Many others were injured. Now take in the war in Ukraine, the lingering possibilities of another variant COVID-type virus, the slap of reality as gas costs more, food costs more, out to eat costs more, services like housecleaning, yard maintenance, and almost everything costs more. Now add the anger of people out and about. I saw a woman lose it in the grocery store because someone got in her way as she was coming down the aisle. The guy behind me was honking up a storm because I had stopped for a pedestrian, who had the right of way. In all this, fear can creep in and make us shy away or disengage. Yet our world needs people to step up and be brave in a world of fear.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy