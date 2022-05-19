Holmes County baseball advances to Class 1A State Title

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Holmes County baseball team advanced to the Class 1A State Finals with a 4-1 victory over Fort White in Fort Myers on Wednesday night.

The Blue Devils (23-7) will face a familiar Panhandle foe in top-ranked Bozeman for the title game on Thursday, May 19, at 7:00 p.m. EST, 6:00 p.m. CST.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.