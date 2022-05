LEHIGH, Iowa (KCCI) - Brushy Creek’s water isn’t new territory for Ben Wescott, of Webster City KCCI’s Kayla James reports. He spends many days out there for hours at a time. So Thursday’s nearly three-hour trip wasn’t out of the norm. But what was out of the norm was when his kayak flipped over with his lifejacket stuck inside. He was in the water, half a mile from the shore, with no one else in sight.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO