Sit & Stitch

Bunk beds and lofted beds may conjure up memories of your childhood bedroom or your college dorm—but there's something comforting about these snug sleeping spaces that we never quite outgrow, no matter how old we get. "I maintain that everyone loves a bunk bed!" says Laura Fenton, author of The Bunk Bed Book, which features 115 bunks, lofts, and sleeping nooks, with designs for both kids and adults. "There is something about a cozy, closed-in sleeping nook that people find very appealing," she explains. Besides being nostalgic, bunk beds are a timeless way to save space in a small bedroom.
