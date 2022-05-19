ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Terrace, FL

Sit & Stitch

By Government Websites by CivicPlus®
templeterrace.com
 2 days ago

Interested in crocheting, knitting, cross-stitching, embroidering, or sewing?...

templeterrace.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
marthastewart.com

Should You Wash Brand New Sheets Before You Sleep in Them?

After you grab a new set of sheets from the store, there's only one major thing left to do: Make your bed. There's a catch, though. Even though your brand-new bedding has never been used, you may want to think twice before smoothing them across your mattress; doing so could impact your health. Here, experts explain why washing your new sheets before you sleep on them is always the right call.
HOME & GARDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Terrace, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Temple Terrace, FL
Lifestyle
Family Handyman

9 Ways To Decorate a Small Front Porch

Your porch doesn't have to be big to be beautiful. Give that small space a makeover with inspiration from these small front porch ideas. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knitting#Sewing#Stitching#Crocheting#Sit Stitch
yankodesign.com

Dodo Van is a tiny home on wheels with wooden interior and functional areas

There is no stopping architects María José Váscones and Juan Alberto Andrade as they continue to develop designs ideal for living. The pair introduced to us the Domestico, a tiny and compact living space that promises more storage and function. The design is mainly for modern living in urban spaces. It doesn’t disappoint with the ample space and the warm aesthetics of the wood. The same natural element is used on the interior of the Dodo Van, which is mainly a house on wheels. It’s a Chevrolet Van (Chevy Van) that has been transformed into a small mobile home.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

For $60, I Totally Transformed My Old Blankets and Sofa

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of using a pressure washer to clean off something extra grimy (in my case, my front stairs and patio furniture), then shockingly found yourself joyfully immersed in the chore—maybe even slightly obsessed with it—and have been on the hunt for other items that need a cleaning of the high-pressure variety, you’ll have an idea of how I feel about using my new fabric shaver.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Real Simple

Space of the Week: This Stylish Sleeping Nook Features the Ultimate Bunk Beds for Adults

Bunk beds and lofted beds may conjure up memories of your childhood bedroom or your college dorm—but there's something comforting about these snug sleeping spaces that we never quite outgrow, no matter how old we get. "I maintain that everyone loves a bunk bed!" says Laura Fenton, author of The Bunk Bed Book, which features 115 bunks, lofts, and sleeping nooks, with designs for both kids and adults. "There is something about a cozy, closed-in sleeping nook that people find very appealing," she explains. Besides being nostalgic, bunk beds are a timeless way to save space in a small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

3 Ways to Fold Hand Towels Like a Hotel (Including Step-by-Step Instructions)

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s something oddly satisfying about walking into a hotel bathroom and seeing crisp, clean hand towels hanging on the rack,...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

You be the judge: should my husband stop dusting with a dry cloth?

He thinks it’s fine to just give things a quick once over with a dry cloth – but this is pointless. My husband of 23 years can’t dust to save his life. We have lived together since we were 27 but I’d never noticed how bad some of his cleaning techniques are until recently. I broke my ankle on a hike a month ago, and now Diarmuid has stepped up to do more of the housework.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy