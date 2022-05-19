ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Workers picking up the pieces after massive pallet yard fire in Phoenix

 3 days ago

As more teens fall victim to suicide, an Arizona mom is pushing an app that's worked in Utah to help struggling kids. San Tan Valley man remembers hometown of Buffalo after mass shooting.

Tempe police officers round up a few escaped horses in south Tempe

Workers with the Coconino National Forest say they responded to at least 15 illegal campfires last weekend.
Homes burned, several dogs dead after double house fire in Phoenix

Workers with the Coconino National Forest say they responded to at least 15 illegal campfires last weekend. Man burned in north Phoenix double house fire recovering. Rey Quinones suffered severe burns trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire in north Phoenix on Friday.
PHOENIX - A suspect has been arrested after a man died after being shot in west Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to 91st and Campbell Avenues just before 4 p.m. on May 20 and found 41-year-old Hector Antillon Acosta who had been shot. He was taken to a...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A fast-moving fire consumed two homes in north Phoenix, killing six dogs and injuring three people. Fire officials say crews responded to the fire near 20th Street and Sweetwater Avenue around 9 a.m. Firefighters arrived and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a home. Firefighters quickly searched for anyone inside and tried to protect nearby homes and buildings.
VIDEO: Scottsdale police help save a missing man who got hurt in the desert

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Police Department released Friday a new video that shows officers helping a man who was the focus of a Silver Alert and was found injured in the desert. Robert Frederick was reported missing on April 25 by his family. The 84-year-old was last seen driving a 2006 silver Chevy Corvette near Hayden and Indian Bend roads. Around midnight the next day, his car was found in the desert more than 15 miles north of Cave Creek Road. Scottsdale police asked for help from the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s helicopter, and after searching for two hours, Frederick was spotted.
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Police have arrested a man after he allegedly crashed a vehicle and then barricaded himself in an apartment in Glendale Friday. Around 9:30 p.m., the Glendale Police Department officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North 59th Avenue. Police said that someone had crashed the victim's vehicle and then punctured her tires.
16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez dead after a car crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)

16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez dead after a car crash in Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)Nationwide Report. Officials identified 16-year-old Victoria Cruz and 36-year-old Reyna Martinez as the victims who lost their lives following a single-vehicle accident Thursday morning in Phoenix. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place at about 10:30 a.m. near 7th Street and Bethany Home Road [...]
Scottsdale police help save missing man found in ravine

Workers with the Coconino National Forest say they responded to at least 15 illegal campfires last weekend. Man burned in north Phoenix double house fire recovering. Rey Quinones suffered severe burns trying to rescue his dogs from a house fire in north Phoenix on Friday.
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place near North Black Canyon Highway and West Hazelwood Street on Thursday, May 19. Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the area and found the victim, an adult man, lying in the street with a gunshot wound.
Deadly semi-truck crash closes northbound lanes on I-17

Deadly semi-truck crash closes northbound lanes on I-17

Pandemic border policy to stay after federal judge rules against Biden administration. Migrants have been expelled more than 1.9 million times since March 2020 under Title 42.
TEMPE, Ariz. - A man is in police custody after a woman was shot during the early-morning hours of May 20 in Tempe. According to Tempe Police, the shooting happened at 3:45 a.m. at a home near Mill Avenue and Apache Boulevard. When officers arrived at the scene, they found...
Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides

Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. SRP testing new project that'll detective wildfires before flames hit powerlines.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A Glendale father was arrested after police say he left his two young children inside a car while he gambled inside a Scottsdale casino. According to court documents, 39-year-old Keo Bunchhor was arrested on May 19 after he left his 5-year-old and 2-year-old kids inside a parked car at Casino Arizona.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a teen girl and a woman are dead after their car crashed into a block wall on Wednesday morning in Phoenix. The crash happened near Seventh Street and Bethany Home Road around 10:30 a.m. Officers say 16-year-old Victoria Cruz was driving with 36-year-old Reyna...
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A father is facing felony charges after investigators say he left two kids in his car while he gambled inside a casino near Scottsdale on Thursday morning. According to court documents, Bunchhor Keo drove to Casino Arizona with his 5-year-old and 2-year-old. He went inside to gamble and try to “win rent money,” police said.
New video from deputy-involved shooting in Guadalupe released

The Casa Grande Police Department took to Facebook to post about the ordeal, asking people to keep Deutz in their thoughts. Arizona moms pushing to save lives after spike in teen suicides.
